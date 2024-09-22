Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Detroit Lions

Lions pull off spectacular 'hook-and-ladder' touchdown to stun Cardinals

Jared Goff found Amon-Ra St. Brown, who quickly threw lateral to Jahmyr Gibbs for the score

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for September 22 Video

Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for September 22

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Detroit Lions pulled a signature street football play to score a spectacular touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon in Glendale. 

With the Lions owning a 13-7 lead, Jared Goff and the offense found themselves on another solid drive and on Arizona’s 21-yard line when the offensive coordinator called a fun play to run, assuming they could connect on it. 

When Goff dropped back in the pocket, he found his top target, Amon-Ra St. Brown, on a short slant.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jahmyr Gibbs lies in end zone

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) lies on the field after scoring a touchdown with teammate wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during the first half against the Cardinals, Sept. 22, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

However, the ball was only in his hands for a second when he threw it on a lateral back to running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who was streaking the other way behind him. 

The "hook-and-ladder," as it’s called, worked to perfection as Gibbs used his blazing speed to not just pick up chunks of yards but dive into the end zone for the 20-yard score to give the Lions a 20-7 lead. 

The Lions posted the nifty play to their social media, and commentators were quick to point out the crowd’s reaction, as they were simply in awe at what they were seeing. 

And it was a road game for the Lions, so Cardinals fans were stunned like their team on the field when they saw it working to perfection. 

Lions celebrate touchdown

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown celebrates his touchdown reception with quarterback Jared Goff (16) during the first half against the Cardinals, Sept. 22, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Plays like the hook-and-ladder need to work to perfection to be successful on game day because the transfer of the ball is so fast that players have to be careful against turning the ball over.

The Lions have clearly worked on this in practice, and Johnson trusted his stars to make it work. The result couldn’t have been better.

Detroit is trying to win over a tough loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a game where they abandoned their patented run game and had Goff throw 55 times in the 20-16 defeat. 

Jahmyr Gibbs gets into end zone

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs scores a touchdown on a run after receiving a lateral from wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown during the first half against the Cardinals, Sept. 22, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Lions established the run game against the Cardinals with 145 rushing yards through three quarters in this one.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.