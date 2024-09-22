Lions pull off spectacular 'hook-and-ladder' touchdown to stun Cardinals

The Detroit Lions pulled a signature street football play to score a spectacular touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon in Glendale.

With the Lions owning a 13-7 lead, Jared Goff and the offense found themselves on another solid drive and on Arizona’s 21-yard line when the offensive coordinator called a fun play to run, assuming they could connect on it.

When Goff dropped back in the pocket, he found his top target, Amon-Ra St. Brown, on a short slant.

However, the ball was only in his hands for a second when he threw it on a lateral back to running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who was streaking the other way behind him.

The "hook-and-ladder," as it’s called, worked to perfection as Gibbs used his blazing speed to not just pick up chunks of yards but dive into the end zone for the 20-yard score to give the Lions a 20-7 lead.

The Lions posted the nifty play to their social media, and commentators were quick to point out the crowd’s reaction, as they were simply in awe at what they were seeing.

And it was a road game for the Lions, so Cardinals fans were stunned like their team on the field when they saw it working to perfection.

Plays like the hook-and-ladder need to work to perfection to be successful on game day because the transfer of the ball is so fast that players have to be careful against turning the ball over.

The Lions have clearly worked on this in practice, and Johnson trusted his stars to make it work. The result couldn’t have been better.

Detroit is trying to win over a tough loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a game where they abandoned their patented run game and had Goff throw 55 times in the 20-16 defeat.

The Lions established the run game against the Cardinals with 145 rushing yards through three quarters in this one.

Follow Fox News Digital's sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.