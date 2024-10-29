Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Detroit Lions

Lions' Jameson Williams confronted by police for carrying gun in car just 2 weeks before PED suspension

Williams is serving a two-game suspension

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for October 29 Video

Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for October 29

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Roughly two weeks before he was suspended for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing policy, Jameson Williams almost went to jail.

The Detroit Lions wide receiver and his brother, who was driving, were pulled over. During the traffic stop, two weapons were found inside the car, one belonging to each brother.

Williams' brother has a concealed pistol license (CPL), but Williams did not. Williams' brother told officers that both guns belonged to him, but Williams admitted he owned the other gun.

The third-year player told an officer he played for the Lions several times, but an officer said that did not affect whether he'd be arrested.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jameson Williams catches pass

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) catches a touchdown pass past Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) during the second half at AT&T Stadium. (Kevin Jairaj/Imagn Images)

Williams said he had the gun "for protection" since he lives in Detroit. He was eventually placed in handcuffs and placed in the back of a police cruiser after being told he'd be arrested for carrying a concealed weapon.

Eventually, after a sergeant made some calls to higher-ranking officials, Williams was let go. The sergeant's phone background was a Lions logo, according to bodycam footage.

The sergeant told responding officers he was "so mad" at both of them, although Detroit Police Commander Michael McGinnis said that was said in a "jovial way."

After a lieutenant told the sergeant the brothers could be let go, the sergeant told the lieutenant he is a "[expletive] hero" and thanked him. That is when Williams was removed from handcuffs and let go without further issue.

The police department is now investigating why Williams and his brother were let go.

Jameson Williams catches ball

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams warms up before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field in Detroit Sept. 15, 2024. (IMAGN)

RAVENS LAND PRO BOWL WIDE RECEIVER IN BIG TRADE AS PLAYOFF RACES HEAT UP: REPORT

"I feel that there was probable cause to arrest, and he was under arrest by the patrol officer," McGinnis said. "And because of that, he should have been conveyed to the Detroit Detention Center and processed."

"I want to know if the fact that this individual was a Detroit Lions player, did that play a factor in the decision making?" he added, saying police Chief James White is "p---ed off" about the ordeal.

In a statement, the Lions said Williams "made us aware immediately that he was a passenger in a routine traffic stop on October 8th. 

"We discussed the incident with him and have kept the league informed of what we know," the statement added. "We understand he was released without incident or citation. It is now our understanding that the Detroit Police Department is revisiting the matter. Jameson has hired an attorney, and we will not be commenting further out of respect for the legal process."

Jameson Williams with fans

Jameson Williams of the Detroit Lions signs autographs after a preseason game against the New York Giants at Ford Field Aug. 11, 2023, in Detroit. (Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Williams is serving a two-game suspension for a performance-enhancing drug violation. The Lions didn't miss him too much over the weekend, putting up 52 points against the Tennessee Titans.

This is not Williams' first suspension. He missed six games last season for violating the league's gambling policy.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.