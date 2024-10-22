Lions' Jameson Williams to be suspended 2 games for violating NFL's performance-enhancing policy: report

Dan Campbell said on Tuesday morning that he is preparing to not have Jameson Williams for the next couple of games.

That's because the Detroit Lions wide receiver is reportedly set to be suspended for two games after violating the league's performance-enhancing policy.

"I can't really say anything about it until the league gives judgment, and it comes out on their end. I'm not supposed to really comment on it. All I can tell you is we're prepared to not have him," Campbell said on local radio.

This would not be Williams' first suspension - he missed six games last season after violating the league's gambling policy.

But Campbell is confident that his Lions, who have been red-hot on offense, won't miss a beat.

"And we'll be fine, that's why we've got (Kalif Raymond) and [Amon-Ra St. Brown] and (Sam) LaPorta and T.P. (Tim Patrick) and Allen Robinson, among other things with David Montgomery and (Jahmyr) Gibbs. We'll be fine. We'll move on. This thing comes down, if it does, when it comes down, we'll be fine."

Williams has been on a breakout for most of the season. In his first five games, he had 16 receptions for 365 yards and three touchdowns – but this weekend, he had just one catch for negative-four yards.

The bulk of his yardage comes from his big-play ability thanks to his breakaway speed; he has receptions of 70, 52, 50, 37, 36, 27 and 24 yards.

Surely, Jared Goff will miss his de-facto No. 2 receiver and best chance at a lightning strike – but Goff has been playing some of his best football anyway. As the Lions are 5-1, he's right in the MVP race with a 73.6 completion percentage, 1,610 yards and 10 touchdowns. He leads the NFL in yards gained per attempt, largely due to Williams.

Thankfully for Detroit, it may not matter too much that Williams is out this Sunday, as they'll face the Tennessee Titans at home. But the following weekend, an NFC North matchup in Green Bay figures to be even tougher than it already would have been.

