Lions' Jameson Williams accepting NFL's 2-game PED suspension, says he didn't knowingly take banned substance

Detroit Lions speedy receiver Jameson Williams was suspended two games by the NFL for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drugs policy.

Williams initially planned to appeal the suspension, but he released a statement Thursday ahead of Week 8 saying he is accepting his fate.

However, he still doesn’t understand where the suspension is coming from.

"This week I was notified by the NFL that I have been suspended for a violation of the Performance Enhancing Substances Policy," Williams said in a statement published by his agency on X. "The news came as a complete surprise that I am still trying to understand.

"I don’t take supplements or vitamins and I am overly cautious about even taking over-the-counter medicine. At no time have I ever taken something in an attempt to cheat or look for an unfair advantage. I understand that I am responsible for everything that goes into my body and I have to take accountability in this instance.

"I have nothing but love and respect for this game, my teammates, coaches, the Lions organization and the City of Detroit. It is disappointing to accept this suspension, and it will hurt me to be away from the team as they prepare this week. So out of respect to my teammates, this will be the last time I address this matter."

ESPN reported Monday that Williams faced a potential suspension. He was at Lions practice Wednesday, though head coach Dan Campbell told reporters afterward the team did not anticipate having Williams active against the Tennessee Titans Sunday.

Campbell spoke about Williams’ situation.

"I trust this kid. I trust him," Campbell told reporters, via ESPN. "And, unfortunately, you've got to pay for your sins. If something happens and this comes down, so be it. But I know this, we dangled the rope down on the way up. We can't wait for anybody.

"And over a year ago, he started climbing his way up, and he got to us. And maybe he lost his grip, but he'll climb back up again. That rope's still there. It's tied to us, and he'll be just fine. But he's part of this team, and I trust him."

Campbell is referring to another suspension Williams served last season for four games without pay for violating the league’s gambling policy.

The difference here is that Williams, in his third season after the Lions took him 12th overall out of Alabama in 2022, was in the middle of a breakout campaign as a more consistent part of the offense.

He already broke his career high in receiving yards with 361 on 17 receptions with three touchdowns over six games, including four starts.

But he’ll have to miss this week against the Titans and Week 9 against the Green Bay Packers before returning.

