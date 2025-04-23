Lions, Chargers set to play in NFL's annual Hall of Fame game

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Los Angeles Chargers will take on the Detroit Lions in the 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio, on July 31, the Hall of Fame announced Wednesday.

It will be the first time since 2000 that an NFL preseason game will be played in the month of July.

Tight end Antonio Gates, a former Charger, will officially be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Aug. 2, alongside cornerback Eric Allen, defensive end Jared Allen and wide receiver Sterling Sharpe.

The Lions will be the game's designated home team after they went 15-2 last season and were the NFC’s No. 1 seed. They were upset in stunning fashion by the Washington Commanders in the Divisional Round.

Following the loss, both offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn departed for head coaching jobs. Johnson joined the Lions' division rival, the Chicago Bears, while Glenn took the New York Jets' head coaching position.

As for the Chargers, they are coming off a campaign where they went 11-6 and made the playoffs in head coach Jim Harbaugh’s first season with the team. They lost in the Wild Card Round to the Houston Texans, a game in which quarterback Justin Herbert struggled mightily.

Over 17 regular-season games, Herbert threw just three interceptions, but in the Chargers' 32-12 playoff loss, he tossed a career-high four interceptions.

This will be the fourth trip to Canton for the Lions and the third for the Chargers. Detroit last played in the game in 1991, beating the Denver Broncos 14-3. The last appearance for the Chargers was a 21-17 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in 1994.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

