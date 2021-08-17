Ex-Lions CB Alex Brown charged in drunk driving wrong-way crash that seriously injured driver, former teammate

Former Detroit Lions cornerback Alex Brown is facing several charges after being involved in a wrong-way crash over the weekend that seriously injured another driver and former teammate Charlie Taumoepeau.

Brown, 24, is facing two counts of operating while under the influence causing serious injury and two counts of reckless driving causing serious injury after the early Sunday morning crash in Detroit. Prosecutors allege that he was so drunk he believed he was in Atlanta coming back from a strip club.

"He had a possible blood alcohol level from a PBT (portable breathalyzer) of .211 and there was signs of intoxication," assistant Wayne County prosecutor Brian Johnson said during a hearing on Tuesday, via the Detriot Free Press . "He thought he was in Atlanta, Georiga, (coming from) a strip club."

Brown was arrested just after 2 a.m. ET after he struck a car going the wrong way on I-75 near I-375, according to ClickonDetriot.com . Police said he hit another vehicle head-on at a high speed, causing serious injuries to the legs of a 27-year-old male.

Taumoepeau, 23, was a passenger in the vehicle and was removed by emergency personal using the jaws of life. He was waived from the Lions on Monday with an injury designation.

According to the report, both Taumoepeau and the other driver remain hospitalized.

Brown entered a not guilty plea during his arraignment in court on Tuesday. His bond was set at $50,000. The judge presiding over the hearing said the NFL player "presents a danger to the public."

"The court does feel that he presents a danger to the public and that the allegations are such that driving the wrong way on a freeway, that in itself leads this court to believe that he’s a danger to the public," White said. "Based on the investigator’s report, there was alcohol involved, as an admission by Mr. Brown as well as from the PBT test. There were injuries from an accident."

He also was ordered to abstain from alcohol and drugs, wear an alcohol tether, have an ignition interlock device installed in his vehicle and surrender his passport.