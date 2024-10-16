Lions' Aidan Hutchinson shares inspirational message after devastating season-ending injury

Detroit Lions star pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson suffered a serious injury during a blowout victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

In the third quarter, Hutchinson sacked Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. However, instead of jumping up to celebrate, Hutchinson remained on the turf and was in visible pain. The Lions later confirmed that the third-year edge rusher broke his tibia during the game, which required him to undergo season-ending surgery.

Despite being thrust into a difficult situation, Hutchinson decided to share an uplifting message via his social media platform.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"In light of Aidan's injury last night, we want to thank you all for the outpouring of love and well wishes," the statement read. "Your support through this shocking situation means so much to our family.

STEELERS LEGEND 'WOULD ABSOLUTELY NOT EVEN THINK ABOUT' REPLACING JUSTIN FIELDS WITH RUSSELL WILSON

"We are blessed to share that Aidan's surgery was a success. Thank you to the doctors and nurses who have taken such good care of him. Aidan wants you all to know that his healing and redemption story has begun. He is holding the motto of Detroit close to his heart: resurget cineribus. He will rise from the ashes."

The Lions released a statement saying the defensive lineman should make a "full recovery."

"Hutchinson will return to Detroit this week and is expected to make a full recovery. There is no timeline for his return to play at this time."

Lions head coach Dan Campbell acknowledged the difficulty of losing a player of Hutchinson's caliber.

"He’s in good hands right now," Campbell told reporters on Sunday. "He’s being taken care of. He’ll stay back here. Obviously, he’s going to be down for a little while. That’s tough. That’s hard to lose somebody like him, but we’ll know a lot more after this. Obviously, wish him the best."

Hutchinson has been part of the reason why the Lions’ defense has seen a resurgence since the 2022 season. Detroit selected him with the No. 2 pick of the draft that year, and he immediately came on strong. He was the runner-up for Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2022, when he had 9.5 sacks and three interceptions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hutchison finished last season with 11.5 sacks and an interception on his way to the first Pro Bowl selection of his career.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.