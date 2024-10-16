Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Detroit Lions

Lions' Aidan Hutchinson shares inspirational message after devastating season-ending injury

Hutchinson underwent surgery shortly after suffering a leg injury this past Sunday

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
close
Brou grades the Cowboys after their 47-9 loss to the Lions | First Things First Video

Brou grades the Cowboys after their 47-9 loss to the Lions | First Things First

The Detroit Lions dominated the Dallas Cowboys 47-9, led by Jared Goff’s 3 TDs. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones defended his HC Mike McCarthy, saying that he isn’t going to make a coaching change. Chris Broussard grades the Cowboys’ performance, and Nic...

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Detroit Lions star pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson suffered a serious injury during a blowout victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

In the third quarter, Hutchinson sacked Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. However, instead of jumping up to celebrate, Hutchinson remained on the turf and was in visible pain. The Lions later confirmed that the third-year edge rusher broke his tibia during the game, which required him to undergo season-ending surgery.

Despite being thrust into a difficult situation, Hutchinson decided to share an uplifting message via his social media platform.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Aidan Hutchinson looks on before a game

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, #97, looks on prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sept. 22, 2024. (Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images)

"In light of Aidan's injury last night, we want to thank you all for the outpouring of love and well wishes," the statement read. "Your support through this shocking situation means so much to our family.

STEELERS LEGEND 'WOULD ABSOLUTELY NOT EVEN THINK ABOUT' REPLACING JUSTIN FIELDS WITH RUSSELL WILSON

"We are blessed to share that Aidan's surgery was a success. Thank you to the doctors and nurses who have taken such good care of him. Aidan wants you all to know that his healing and redemption story has begun. He is holding the motto of Detroit close to his heart: resurget cineribus. He will rise from the ashes."

Aidan Hutchinson celebrates

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, #97, reacts during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Oct. 13, 2024. (Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images)

The Lions released a statement saying the defensive lineman should make a "full recovery."

"Hutchinson will return to Detroit this week and is expected to make a full recovery. There is no timeline for his return to play at this time."

Lions head coach Dan Campbell acknowledged the difficulty of losing a player of Hutchinson's caliber.

"He’s in good hands right now," Campbell told reporters on Sunday. "He’s being taken care of. He’ll stay back here. Obviously, he’s going to be down for a little while. That’s tough. That’s hard to lose somebody like him, but we’ll know a lot more after this. Obviously, wish him the best."

Dan Campbell stressed out

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell puts his hand to his face as he responds to questions about Aidan Hutchinson's injury during a news conference after his team's NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Jerome Miron)

Hutchinson has been part of the reason why the Lions’ defense has seen a resurgence since the 2022 season. Detroit selected him with the No. 2 pick of the draft that year, and he immediately came on strong. He was the runner-up for Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2022, when he had 9.5 sacks and three interceptions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hutchison finished last season with 11.5 sacks and an interception on his way to the first Pro Bowl selection of his career.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.