Lions' Aidan Hutchinson had surgery to repair broken tibia and fibula, no timetable for return, team says

The Detroit Lions gave an update on Aidan Hutchinson on Monday after the star defensive lineman suffered a gruesome leg injury during the team’s 47-9 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Hutchinson went down in the third quarter after picking up a sack on Dak Prescott. He was in clear pain as he went down and was carted off the field on a backboard.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Aidan Hutchinson underwent successful surgery to repair a fractured tibia and fibula at Baylor White Medical Center in Irving, Texas last night," the team said in a statement.

"Hutchinson will return to Detroit this week and is expected to make a full recovery. There is no timeline for his return to play at this time."

The third-year Pro Bowl player still leads the NFL in sacks with 7.5 as he is set to miss at least the remainder of the regular season. He had 19 total tackles and a forced fumble.

RAIDERS' MAXX CROSBY SHOVES ASSISTANT COACH AS TEAM LOSES TO STEELERS: 'LOVE PUSH'

"He’s in good hands right now," Lions head coach Dan Campbell told reporters Sunday. "He’s being taken care of. He’ll stay back here. Obviously, he’s going to be down for a little while. That’s tough. That’s hard to lose somebody like him but we’ll know a lot more after this. Obviously, wish him the best."

He has been part of the reason why the Lions’ defense has seen a resurgence since the 2022 season. Detroit selected him with the No. 2 pick of the draft that year, and he immediately came on strong. He was the runner-up for Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2022, when he had 9.5 sacks and three interceptions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last season, he had 11.5 sacks and an interception on his way to the first Pro Bowl selection of his career.