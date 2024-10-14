Expand / Collapse search
Detroit Lions

Lions' Aidan Hutchinson had surgery to repair broken tibia and fibula, no timetable for return, team says

Hutchinson still leads the NFL in sacks as of Monday

Ryan Gaydos Published
The Detroit Lions gave an update on Aidan Hutchinson on Monday after the star defensive lineman suffered a gruesome leg injury during the team’s 47-9 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Hutchinson went down in the third quarter after picking up a sack on Dak Prescott. He was in clear pain as he went down and was carted off the field on a backboard.

Hutchinson on the ground

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, #97, is attended to by team staff after suffering an unknown injury second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Jerome Miron)

"Aidan Hutchinson underwent successful surgery to repair a fractured tibia and fibula at Baylor White Medical Center in Irving, Texas last night," the team said in a statement.

"Hutchinson will return to Detroit this week and is expected to make a full recovery. There is no timeline for his return to play at this time."

The third-year Pro Bowl player still leads the NFL in sacks with 7.5 as he is set to miss at least the remainder of the regular season. He had 19 total tackles and a forced fumble.

Aidan Hutchinson carted off the field

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, #97, is carted off the field after suffering an unknown injury in the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

"He’s in good hands right now," Lions head coach Dan Campbell told reporters Sunday. "He’s being taken care of. He’ll stay back here. Obviously, he’s going to be down for a little while. That’s tough. That’s hard to lose somebody like him but we’ll know a lot more after this. Obviously, wish him the best."

He has been part of the reason why the Lions’ defense has seen a resurgence since the 2022 season. Detroit selected him with the No. 2 pick of the draft that year, and he immediately came on strong. He was the runner-up for Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2022, when he had 9.5 sacks and three interceptions.

Dan Campbell stressed out

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell puts his hand to his face as he responds to questions about Aidan Hutchinson's injury during a news conference after his team's NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Jerome Miron)

Last season, he had 11.5 sacks and an interception on his way to the first Pro Bowl selection of his career.

