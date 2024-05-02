Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tennis

Limited-edition Wheaties box will feature tennis great Billie Jean King

39-time Grand Slam champ, 2-time Hall of Famer to appear on boxes later this month

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 2 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 2

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Billie Jean King is a 39-time Grand Slam champion and an equal rights champion — and now she's getting the Breakfast of Champions treatment. The twice-inducted tennis Hall of Famer will appear on a limited-edition box of Wheaties.

The cereal maker announced Thursday that the orange packages with King on the cover will be available at stores around the U.S. later this month.

GERMAN TENNIS LEGEND BORIS BECKER DISCHARGED FROM UK BANKRUPTCY COURT AFTER FAILING TO REPAY $62.5M

"I’ve dedicated my life to equality for all, uplifting those around me and inspiring girls and women, in particular, to dream big," King said. "This box feels like a full circle moment as we celebrate the next generation of champions."

Billie Jean King Wheaties box

This handout provided by General Mills shows a Wheaties box featuring Billie Jean King. Billie Jean King is a 39-time Grand Slam champion and an equal rights champion — and now shes getting the Breakfast of Champions treatment. The twice-inducted tennis Hall of Famer will appear on a limited-edition box of Wheaties. The cereal maker announced Thursday, May 2, 2024, that the orange packages with King on the cover will be available at stores around the U.S. later this month. (General Mills via AP)

King was a driving force behind the creation of the women’s professional tennis tour, equal prize money for women and men, and the passage of Title IX.

The 80-year-old American won a total of 39 titles across singles, women's doubles and mixed doubles at Grand Slam tournaments during her playing career.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She was elected to the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 1987 for her on-court success and then was inducted again in 2021 as part of the Original 9, the group of women who laid the groundwork for the WTA Tour.