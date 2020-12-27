Liberty Bowl 2020: West Virginia vs. Army preview, how to watch & more

The 2020 Liberty Bowl will be played between the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Army Black Knights on Dec. 31, 2020. The game will be played at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Tenn.

The Liberty Bowl is one of the oldest postseason college bowl games in history. The game started in 1959 in Philadelphia and one game was played in Atlantic City, N.J.’s Convention Hall. The game was moved to Memphis in 1965 and has been played there ever since.

West Virginia was supposed play Tennessee. But the Volunteers dropped out of the game because of coronavirus issues. Army, with nine wins this season, was originally supposed to play in the Independence Bowl but there were no opponents for them to play. The Black Knights were eventually added to the Liberty Bowl after pleading to play in the game since the end of their regular season.

The Mountaineers have had an interesting season. Despite having immense talent, the team was 1-3 against Top 25 opponents and finished 5-4 on the season. The talented offense includes Jarret Doege at quarterback, Leddie Brown at running back and Winston Wright Jr. leading the receiving corps.

Doege has 2,428 passing yards and 13 touchdown passes this season. Brown is only 45 rushing yards away from 1,000 on the season. He also has nine rushing touchdowns. Wright has 45 catches for 528 yards and two touchdowns. Linebacker Tony Fields II is a force to be reckoned with. He has 88 tackles this season and an interception. Akheem Mesidor leads West Virginia with five sacks.

Army is also a talented team. The Black Knights lost to Cincinnati earlier this season but have wins over UTSA, Navy and Air Force. It’s not a passing team, which could throw West Virginia off.

Quarterback Christian Anderson leads the team with 158 passing yards but he’s not even the primary snap-taker. Tyhier Tyler has been used primarily in offensive sets. He has 502 rushing yards on 115 carries and has two touchdowns. Jakobi Buchanan has 474 rushing yards and six touchdowns as the team’s running back.

This could turn into one of the more fun bowl games to watch.

Army hasn’t appeared in a bowl game since 2018 but have won their last four bowl appearances between 2010 and 2019. West Virginia has lost five out of their last six bowl appearance since 2014.

LIBERTY BOWL INFO

Sponsor: AutoZone

Date: Dec. 31

Time (ET): 4 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Location: Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium

Stadium: Memphis, Tenn.

LIBERTY BOWL RECENT WINNERS

2019: Navy

2018: Oklahoma State

2017: Iowa State

2016: Georgia

2015: Arkansas