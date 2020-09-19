Expand / Collapse search
Levi Lewis, Elijah Mitchell help Louisiana avoid Georgia State upset

Mitchell’s touchdown saved the No. 19 team in the nation from getting upset and potentially dropping out of the next AP Top 25 poll

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Louisiana running back Elijah Mitchell galloped for a 16-yard touchdown to push the Ragin Cajuns past Georgia State in overtime during their matchup on Saturday, 34-31.

Mitchell’s touchdown saved the No. 19 team in the nation from getting upset and potentially dropping out of the next Associated Press Top 25 poll. Mitchell finished with 164 rushing yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner.

“We put it in our head it was going to come sooner or later,” Mitchell said. “The time came. We made adjustments and stuff, and it started happening in the second half. The offensive line, they really stepped it up in the second half and we made it happen.”

Louisiana was a 17-point favorite going into the game after having upset Iowa State the week before. Georgia State had a 7-point lead at the half and took a 21-7 lead not long into the third quarter.

Levi Lewis kept Louisiana in the game after going down two scores. Lewis finished 21-for-37 with 279 passing yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

“I kept telling my guys, ‘Just keep fighting. Keep chopping wood,’” Lewis said after the game. “No matter what happens, we know what type of team we have. We had a lot of ball to play. There was two quarters left in the ballgame.”

Louisiana is now 2-0 this season. Georgia State fell to 0-1.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

