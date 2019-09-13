Lenny Dykstra rips ‘Bagel Boss’ Chris Morgan’s shirt at promotional event

They’re not even in the ring yet and already “Nails” and the “Bagel Boss” have drawn first blood.

Troubled Mets great Lenny Dykstra ripped “Bagel Boss” guy Chris Morgan’s shirt Thursday night — making him bleed — during an Upper West Side promotional event for their upcoming boxing match.

The retired MLB All-Star’s attack sent the pint-sized Long Island brawler tumbling off the stage at the Stand Up NY comedy club on 78th Street and Broadway.

But Morgan quickly recovered, taking off his tattered shirt and climbing back onstage to lunge at Dykstra, who was held back by a handful of burly men before he could cause more damage.

The ragin’ bagel store customer blasted Dykstra’s ripping his shirt as a “cheap shot.”

“Once the shirt came off it was over, I was all over them, they had to get me off,” he postured to The Post.

The 5-foot-tall fighter went viral in July following a meltdown at a Long Island Bagel Boss, which started when he thought one of the workers was “giggling” at him because of his diminutive stature.

“It’s about belittlement, what she was doing!” he yelled on video. “Giggling, all this crap! Being used by women, going on dates, they lie, say they like me and then use me for my money!”

Dykstra has previously vowed to “f–king punish” Morgan for his woman-hating viral tirade.

At Thursday’s event, Morgan detailed how he’s been gearing up for his Sept. 28 ring bout against the ex-ballplayer in Atlantic City.

“I’ve been jogging every day. Eating better,” he said. “I switched to chicken and fish, whole-wheat bagels, none of that other crap. That gluten-free crap.”

“I am so much more ready. And I’m gonna destroy you,” he yelled at Dykstra.

Dykstra shot back: “If you beat me I will literally walk across the country and swim across the f—ing ocean.”

