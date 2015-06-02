Leinart, Crouch headline 2016 College HOF ballot

Irving, TX (SportsNetwork.com) - Former Heisman Trophy winners Matt Leinart, Eric Crouch and Rashaan Salaam are among 76 Football Bowl Subdivision players on the ballot for election into the 2016 class of the College Football Hall of Fame.

Leinart, the 2004 Heisman recipient and a two-time First-Team All-American at Southern California, is on the ballot for the first time. He led the Trojans to three straight national championship games from 2003-05, helping the school to consecutive Associated Press titles in '03 and '04.

Crouch captured the 2001 Heisman as a senior quarterback at Nebraska after leading the Cornhuskers to the national title game that season. He still owns the NCAA record for rushing touchdowns by a quarterback with 59 and led the Huskers to a record of 42-9 with four bowl berths during his career.

Salaam took home the 1994 Heisman as a junior at Colorado, leading the nation with a school-record 2,055 rushing yards while scoring 24 touchdowns that season.

A trio of Pro Football Hall of Famers, running back Eric Dickerson (SMU), linebacker Derrick Brooks (Florida State) and defensive back Rod Woodson (Purdue), are also listed on the ballot, as are former NFL stars Ray Lewis (Miami-Florida), Brian Urlacher (New Mexico), Morten Andersen (Michigan State), Jerome Brown (Miami-Florida), Keith Byars (Ohio State), Randall Cunningham (UNLV), Bert Jones (LSU), Antwaan Randle El (Indiana) and Andre Tippett (Iowa).

Other notable names on the ballot included Terrell Buckley (Florida State), Kerry Collins (Penn State), Tim Couch (Kentucky), Raghib Ismail (Notre Dame) and former Arizona Diamondbacks manager Kirk Gibson -- an All-American wide receiver at Michigan State in 1978.

This year's ballot also contains five ex-FBS coaches: Jim Carlen, Pete Cawthon Sr., Danny Ford, Billy Jack Murphy and Darryl Rogers.

The 2016 College Football Hall of Fame class will be revealed on Jan. 8, three days before the College Football Playoff national championship game in Glendale, Arizona. Induction ceremonies will take place Dec. 6, 2016 in New York City.

Players must have been named a First-Team All American by a major outlet and have at least 10 years since their final collegiate game to be eligible for selection. Additionally, they must have played within the last 50 years and be retired from professional football.

Coaches with at least 10 years and 100 games of experience can be included on the ballot provided they won at least 60 percent of their games and have been retired for a minimum of three years, though active coaches over 75 years old are immediately eligible and there is no waiting period for retired coaches over 70.