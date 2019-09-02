Lehigh defensive lineman delivers brutal hit to Saint Francis punter

A Lehigh Mountain Hawks football player delivered one of the more powerful blows during their season opener against the Saint Francis Red Flash on Saturday.

Red Flash punter Ryan Oliver bobbled the snap as the Mountain Hawks defenders were closing in. He attempted to kick the ball away but he was met with a vicious hit from defensive lineman Davis Maxie.

Maxie caused the fumble and defensive back Sam McCloskey picked it up and ran the ball in for a score.

Lehigh was up 13-0 at that point, but the Red Flash would have the last laugh.

Saint Francis scored 14 unanswered points and Lehigh kicker Austin Henning missed the game-winning field goal. Saint Francis won the game, 14-13.