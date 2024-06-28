NHRA great John Force placed in neurological ICU with serious head injury from horrific crash, team says

The motorsports world continues to grapple with a recent high-speed crash at the Virginia Nationals.

National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) legend John Force was involved in the fiery crash, and his team revealed the June 24 wreck left Force with a serious head injury.

Four days after the accident, Force was taken to a neurological intensive care unit, his team confirmed in a statement.

"Four days after his crash at more than 300 miles per hour, drag racing champion John Force has moved from the trauma intensive care unit to the neuro intensive care unit, where the medical team can focus on his head injury, which is their primary concern," the update said.

Immediately after a "catastrophic engine failure," Force was "conscious and talking" with the on-site medical team, his team said at the time.

He was initially placed in trauma intensive care shortly after he arrived at a hospital not far from the Virginia Motorsports Park.

"The move was a welcome positive for his family members, who have maintained a daily presence at the hospital all week," the statement continued.

"With the unanimous support of her family, team, and sponsors, Brittany Force is not planning to compete this week at the Summit Racing Equipment Nationals in Norwalk, Ohio, where she would have driven the Cornwell Tools Chevrolet Top Fuel dragster. Instead, she will remain at the hospital with her family in solidarity for her father."

Members of the Force family have remained at the driver's side. Brittany competes in the Top Fuel division for her dad's team.

The team's other funny car driver, Austin Prock, will compete this weekend.

"Austin Prock will compete this weekend with the same courageous, fighting spirit that John has embodied and instilled in his teams over the years, and his AAA Chevrolet Camaro SS team will proudly carry the torch for the entire John Force Racing organization and sponsors this weekend."

Force's 157 racing wins and 16 funny car titles place him at the top of the NHRA's all-time wins list.

