Colorado Buffaloes

Legendary college football coach makes Deion Sanders coaching prediction

Barry Switzer spoke to OutKick's Dan Dakich

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos , Ryan Canfield Fox News
Published
Former Oklahoma Sooners coach Barry Switzer talks Deion Sanders with OutKick's Dan Dakich on 'Don't @ Me.'

Deion Sanders came on strong at Colorado and revamped the team through the transfer portal as he brought in his sons and some top players from Jackson State to the Buffaloes’ football program.

Colorado was the talk of the nation almost immediately at the start of the season as it upset No. 17 TCU to start the season and then won its next two games against Nebraska and Colorado State.

Deion Sanders at Big 12 Media Days

Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes speaks at the 2024 Big 12 Conference Football Media Day at Allegiant Stadium on July 10, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada.  (Louis Grasse/Getty Images)

Losses against the best of the best in the Pac-12 brought Colorado down to Earth. The team finished 4-8 on the season, losing its last six. While Sanders has insisted he’s in Colorado for the long haul, the door of opportunity will always be open for him.

Former Dallas Cowboys and Oklahoma Sooners head coach Barry Switzer believes that Sanders will eventually leave Colorado for some place that fits him.

"Deion is going to go what fits Deion," Switzer said on OutKick’s "Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich." "I don’t say he is tied to Colorado; he is going to try and establish himself there, but Deion is going to go what fits Deion, and I understand. 

Deion Sanders in Arlington

Coach Deion Sanders looks on during the 2024 MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game presented by Corona at Globe Life Field on Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

"All coaches do that. I didn’t when I was at Oklahoma. Hell, I had one of the best jobs in the country when I was here in the ‘70s and ’80s. I wasn’t going anywhere. I wished they paid me more, but it was different times and a different era."

Sanders will likely be in the rumor mill for the Cowboys’ head coaching job once the 2024 NFL season ends. His sons, Shedeur and Shilo, will likely enter the NFL Draft after the college football season, which could make the professional jump even more enticing.

Coach Prime told Robert Griffin III in January that he doesn’t want to coach in the pros.

"I'm good. I would never coach pros," he said on the ex-NFL quarterback’s podcast. "You played with guys that was getting a handsome check that didn't want to play. How am I going to handle that as a coach? … Here [in college], I can regulate that. At the next level, come on, man. These cats don't even want to practice no more.

Barry Switzer

Former head coach Barry Switzer of the Oklahoma Sooners walks off the field after the first quarter of a game between the Sooners and the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on September 18, 2021, in Norman, Oklahoma. (Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

"I think the game is getting better and better because the athletes are phenomenal nowadays, but I can't do it. I love the college game. I love still having influence on the minds and the games of these young men. I love shaping them and molding them. I couldn't do that on the next level."

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.