South Carolina's Will Muschamp ending injury updates for the rest of the season for this reason

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp said Sunday he was finished updating the media on the team’s injuries because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Muschamp said he has had parents asking him about the coronavirus and how it’s affecting the team, and in order to clamp down on that he was just not going to give updates at all.

“For the rest of the year, I'm not going to address injuries and the COVID situation,” he said, according to 24/7 Sports. “We're getting tested three times a week. Guys are up. Guys are down. Contact tracing. And I apologize. I've got parents asking me not to disclose about COVID and different -- we're not going to address injuries anymore the rest of the year. OK?”

The Gamecocks did suffer some injuries during their loss to No. 3 Florida on Saturday.

Offensive linemen Sadarius Hutcherson and Jakai Moore were hurt and then returned to the game. Linebacker/safety Jahmar Brown didn’t play against Florida, and defensive back Israel Mukamau was dealing with a groin injury.

South Carolina dropped to 0-2 on the season after losing to Florida 38-24. Collin Hill was 28-for-47 with 212 passing yards and two touchdown passes. The defense gave up four Kyle Trask touchdown passes and another score on the ground.

South Carolina goes on the road to play Vanderbilt on Saturday.