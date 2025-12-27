Legendary college basketball coach rips NCAA as NBA draft pick is allowed to play for school

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

College basketball coaching legend Tom Izzo didn’t hold back when asked about James Nnaji returning to Baylor after being selected in the NBA Draft but never having played a game for a team.

Nnaji announced he would return to the Bears after a stint at FC Barcelona. He was selected by the Detroit Pistons in 2023 and was traded twice during his career. He was a part of the trade that sent Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks before the 2024-25 season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

But Nnaji is part of a growing trend of former college basketball players, with NCAA eligibility remaining, returning to school following stints in the G League or elsewhere. Izzo suggested on Saturday he’s had enough of it.

"Now we’re taking guys that were drafted in the NBA and everything," the Michigan State men’s basketball coach said, via the Detroit Free Press. "I said it to you a month and a half ago – c’mon Magic (Johnson) and Gary (Harris), let’s go baby, let’s do it. Why not? I mean, if that’s what we’re going to (do), shame on the NCAA. Shame on the coaches, too. But shame on the NCAA, because coaches are gonna do what they gotta do, I guess. But the NCAA is the one. Those people on those committees that are making those decisions to allow something so ridiculous and not think of the kid.

FORMER NBA STAR PENNY HARDAWAY SUGGESTS LEAGUE LACKS ELEMENT OF FUN

"So everybody talks about me thinking of my program or I’m selfish. No. Get that straight, for all of you. I’m thinking of, what is best for my son if he was in that position? And I just don’t agree with it."

Izzo maintained he wasn’t going to fight the growing trend, but he also wasn’t going to let it pass him by without sharing his thoughts on the issue. He maintained that if college basketball is going to be more like the professional ranks, then it should go all in instead of dipping a toe or two in those waters.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

He expressed similar sentiments in October when the first crop of G League players returned to school.