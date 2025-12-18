Expand / Collapse search
Memphis Tigers

Former NBA star Penny Hardaway suggests league lacks element of fun

Memphis coach Penny Hardaway says today’s NBA is “irritating" to watch

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Former NBA star Penny Hardaway now devotes most of his time to the film room, practice and the sideline while guiding the Memphis men’s basketball team.

Hardaway, in his eighth year coaching the Tigers, revealed his plans for the upcoming brief holiday break.

Despite a holiday layoff from Dec. 22 through New Year's Eve, Hardaway plans to watch 50 college games, saying on his weekly radio show that he prefers the college game over today's NBA style.

Penny Hardaway reacts on court

Memphis Tigers head coach Penny Hardaway looks on against the Tulane Green Wave during the semifinal game of the American Athletic Conference Tournament at the Dickies Arena in Forth Worth, Texas on March 11, 2023.  (Adam Davis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Hardaway argued the professional ranks lack an element of fun. "It’s just not fun to watch anymore," the four-time NBA All-Star said. "It’s just not fun to watch anymore," the four-time NBA All-Star said.

"It’s like, over the years, to me, it’s just getting worse and worse. Not in a bad way. But for me to watch, because I’m in college, I see the fundamentals and playing team ball," he said. "And just shooting all the 3s now is just a little irritating to me to just watch an NBA game. No one shoots layups anymore. It’s fun to watch for fans.

"But for guys that were pure in the game, it’s a little difficult."

Hardaway was the third overall pick in the 1993 NBA Draft and the runner-up at the end of that season's Rookie of the Year voting. While Hardaway has placed the pros on the back burner, there are still a few teams he enjoys watching.

Penny Hardaway at game

Head coach Penny Hardaway of the Memphis Tigers reacts during the second half against the Houston Cougars at FedExForum on March 5, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Justin Ford/Getty Images)

"I do love watching (the Oklahoma City Thunder), not because they’re the best team in the NBA, but they play the game the right way," he said. 

"(And the) Celtics, they play the game the right way. And I still enjoy watching the Grizzlies. I still like watching to see how they’re progressing. The Knicks, watching Jalen Brunson. I watch Minnesota with Anthony Edwards."

Penny Hardaway during a Phoenix Suns game

Anfernee "Penny" Hardaway (1) of the Phoenix Suns during the NBA game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on Jan. 5, 2003 in Los Angeles, California. (Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

While the advent of name, image and likeness (NIL) has been widely debated, it has undoubtedly shifted the college sports landscape. Hardaway acknowledged the changes in recent years but still concluded that college hoops’ style is more appealing than what the NBA presents.

"But I’ll take that style over the NBA," he said.

Hardaway has guided Memphis to three consecutive NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament appearances. The Tigers enter Saturday’s visit to Mississippi State with a 4-6 record.

