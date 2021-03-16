LeBron James wears 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin-inspired shirt celebrating pro wrestling legend

LeBron James on Tuesday paid tribute to legendary WWE wrestler "Stone Cold" Steve Austin as fans of the "Texas Rattlesnake" honored him on March 16, otherwise known as "Austin 3:16 Day."

March 16 is the day pro wrestling fans remember Austin for his rant after winning the 1996 King of the Ring tournament, famously saying, "Talk about your psalms, talk about John 3:16… Austin 3:16 says I just whipped your ass!"

The rant would be the beginning of the WWE’s (then WWF) Attitude Era of wrestling, which helped take down rival promotion World Championship Wrestling in the years to come.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar was spotted wearing an Austin-inspired T-shirt with "LeBron 3:16" emblazoned across the front and the No. 23 imprinted on a skull on the back of the shirt before Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Earlier in the day, it was revealed James was reportedly set to join the Fenway Sports Group (FSG) and become a part owner of the Boston Red Sox.

James joins friend and longtime business associate Maverick Carter as FSG’s newest partners, making them part owners of the Red Sox, the Boston Globe first reported.

James seemingly confirmed the move was happening, sharing several Instagram posts on his Instagram Stories.