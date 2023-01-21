Expand / Collapse search
LeBron James' son narrows college decision to three schools: reports

Bronny James is No. 38 prospect in Class of 2023

Ryan Morik
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 21

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Bronny James is inching closer to his college basketball career.

James, son of NBA star LeBron James, has reportedly narrowed his college choices to three.

Bronny James, left, stands with his father Lebron James after a Sierra Canyon Trailblazers game Dec. 11, 2021, in Phoenix, Ariz. Bronny is a senior at Sierra Canyon and is a 4-star recruit.

Bronny James, left, stands with his father Lebron James after a Sierra Canyon Trailblazers game Dec. 11, 2021, in Phoenix, Ariz. Bronny is a senior at Sierra Canyon and is a 4-star recruit. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Two of them — the University of Southern California and Oregon — are out west where he lives. The third is Ohio State, in his father's native state of Ohio.

LeBron has long been an avid Ohio State supporter, but the younger James attends Sierra Canyon in Los Angeles, about 30 miles from the USC campus.

Bronny James during the Sierra Canyon vs. Christ The King boys basketball game at Sierra Canyon High School Dec. 12, 2022, in Chatsworth, Calif. 

Bronny James during the Sierra Canyon vs. Christ The King boys basketball game at Sierra Canyon High School Dec. 12, 2022, in Chatsworth, Calif.  (Cassy Athena/Getty Images)

Bronny told On3 he is "still open, but those are options."

Bronny is a senior and the No. 38 overall prospect in the nation. Some experts predict he will be a first-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

The 18-year-old was spotted in Buckeyes gear last fall after a visit to Columbus.

LeBron "Bronny" James Jr. poses in an Ohio State Buckeyes jersey.

LeBron "Bronny" James Jr. poses in an Ohio State Buckeyes jersey. (@bronny/Instagram)

LeBron, who is set to become the NBA's all-time scoring leader this season, has spoken about his wish to play alongside his son in the NBA.