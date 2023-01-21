LeBron James' son narrows college decision to three schools: reports

Bronny James is inching closer to his college basketball career.

James, son of NBA star LeBron James, has reportedly narrowed his college choices to three.

Two of them — the University of Southern California and Oregon — are out west where he lives. The third is Ohio State, in his father's native state of Ohio.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

LeBron has long been an avid Ohio State supporter, but the younger James attends Sierra Canyon in Los Angeles, about 30 miles from the USC campus.

LEBRON JAMES BACKS SHANNON SHARPE AFTER COURTSIDE INCIDENT WITH MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES: ‘THAT’S MY GUY’

Bronny told On3 he is "still open, but those are options."

Bronny is a senior and the No. 38 overall prospect in the nation. Some experts predict he will be a first-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

The 18-year-old was spotted in Buckeyes gear last fall after a visit to Columbus.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

LeBron, who is set to become the NBA's all-time scoring leader this season, has spoken about his wish to play alongside his son in the NBA.