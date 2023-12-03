LeBron James, Rockets coach get into heated spat during game

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was seen getting into a war of words with Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka during their game on Saturday night.

The incident occurred in the fourth quarter with about 8:35 remaining in the game. James and Udoka were on the sidelines talking with an official nearby. After a brief moment, the referee issued technical fouls to Udoka and James. It was Udoka’s second technical foul of the game and he was ejected.

Los Angeles won the game 107-97 behind Anthony Davis’ 27 points and 14 rebounds. But the mystery remained over what James and Udoka were talking about.

A video posted to TikTok appeared to show what James was upset about, according to Lakers Daily.

"We all grown men. That b---- word ain’t cool, don’t use it so loosely," he was heard telling Udoka. "Don’t use that word so loosely. Nah, don’t use it so loosely, though. Don’t use it so loosely."

James joked about the interaction after the game.

"Thanksgiving… how much we enjoyed Thanksgiving," he said.

Udoka was cryptic about the conversation as well, saying, "We had some conversation and they didn't like what they heard."

Udoka also took a jab at the Lakers in his postgame press conference.

"To kind of get punked by a team that's not known for physicality or punking people is not a good sign," he added.

Los Angeles moved to 12-9 with the win. Houston fell to 8-9.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.