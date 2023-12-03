Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James, Rockets coach get into heated spat during game

A video showed James appearing to be upset with Ime Udoka's verbiage

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 3 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 3

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was seen getting into a war of words with Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka during their game on Saturday night.

The incident occurred in the fourth quarter with about 8:35 remaining in the game. James and Udoka were on the sidelines talking with an official nearby. After a brief moment, the referee issued technical fouls to Udoka and James. It was Udoka’s second technical foul of the game and he was ejected.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

LeBron James and Ime Udoka spat

NBA official separates Lakers forward LeBron James and Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Dec. 2, 2023. (Gary A. Vasquez-USA Today Sports)

Los Angeles won the game 107-97 behind Anthony Davis’ 27 points and 14 rebounds. But the mystery remained over what James and Udoka were talking about.

A video posted to TikTok appeared to show what James was upset about, according to Lakers Daily.

FROM OUTKICK: GREGG POPOVICH DOUBLES DOWN, DOESN’T REGRET MID-GAME ADMONISHMENT OF SPURS FANS FOR BEING ‘HATEFUL’

"We all grown men. That b---- word ain’t cool, don’t use it so loosely," he was heard telling Udoka. "Don’t use that word so loosely. Nah, don’t use it so loosely, though. Don’t use it so loosely."

James joked about the interaction after the game.

"Thanksgiving… how much we enjoyed Thanksgiving," he said.

Udoka was cryptic about the conversation as well, saying, "We had some conversation and they didn't like what they heard."

Ime Udoka and LeBron James

Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka and Lakers forward LeBron James exchange words as referee J.T. Orr watches Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

NBA STAR JAYSON TATUM SAYS REFEREES WERE 'READY TO THROW ME OUT' OF CELTICS-SIXERS GAME

Udoka also took a jab at the Lakers in his postgame press conference.

"To kind of get punked by a team that's not known for physicality or punking people is not a good sign," he added.

LeBron James reads the defense

LeBron James moves the ball up court against the Houston Rockets at Crypto.com Arena on Dec. 2, 2023. (Gary A. Vasquez-USA Today Sports)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Los Angeles moved to 12-9 with the win. Houston fell to 8-9.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.