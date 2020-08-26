LeBron James, others react to Bucks' boycott over Jacob Blake shooting

The Milwaukee Bucks' decision to boycott Wednesday's playoff game against the Orlando Magic prompted the league to postpone the entire night's schedule and triggered further reactions from superstars outraged over the police shooting of a Black man in Wisconsin.

The players protested the Sunday shooting by Kenosha police of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man. Bucks guard George Hill told The Undefeated: "We’re tired of the killings and the injustice."

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James sent out a powerful message on Twitter immediately after all three games were canceled.

"F--K THIS MAN!!!! WE DEMAND CHANGE. SICK OF IT," James wrote.

NBA CALLS OFF PLAYOFF GAMES AFTER MILWAUKEE BUCKS BOYCOTT GAME OVER SHOOTING OF JACOB BLAKE

The Houston Rockets/Oklahoma City Thunder Game 5 showdown, as well as the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game 5 matchup, were both postponed.

The NBA and NBPA confirmed that all three games were officially canceled. They put out a joint statement saying that games will not be played due to boycotting.

"The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association today announced that in light of the Milwaukee Bucks’ decision to not take the floor today for Game 5 against the Orlando Magic, today’s three games – Bucks vs. Magic, Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers - have been postponed. Game 5 of each series will be rescheduled," the statement read.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Other NBA players in the league reacted to the news as well: