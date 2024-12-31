Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James, now 40, says he can play at 'high level' for nearly another decade

LeBron James is in his record-tying 22nd NBA season

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Later Tuesday, LeBron James will become the first player in NBA history to play a game both in his teens and in his 40s.

The NBA's all-time leading scorer turned 40 on Monday, and in his record-tying 22nd season, he's his vintage self.

He's averaging 23.5 points per game, which is his lowest since his rookie season, but his 9 assists and 7.8 rebounds per game are both better than his career averages.

LeBron dribbling

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers dribbles the ball during the game against the Utah Jazz on December 1, 2024 at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Jamie Sabau/NBAE via Getty Images)

No, he's no longer the best player in the NBA, but he's still producing numbers that plenty would kill to have — and he says that could happen for a while longer.

James has not shied away from the idea that he's somewhat near retirement, but he did say on Monday that his eventual retirement "won't be because I can't play this game at a high level.

"To be honest, if I really wanted to, I could probably play this game at a high level for another five to seven years if I wanted to," James claimed. "But I'm not going to do that."

He was also adamant that once he hangs it up, he's done.

LeBron against Steph

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) dribbles against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the first quarter at Chase Center. (Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images)

"No, no, no, no, no," he said when asked if a comeback would be on the table. "I will miss the hell out of it for sure. But no, I won't walk away and then come back."

James currently has a player option worth nearly $53 million next season. Earlier this season, his son, Bronny, made his NBA debut, making the Jameses not only the first father-duo to both be active at the same time, but also the first duo to be teammates.

LeBron James #23 and Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers on the court for the first time during the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena on Oct. 22, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

LeBron James #23 and Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers on the court for the first time during the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena on Oct. 22, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

The four-time NBA champion also became the all-time minutes leader earlier this season, surpassing another record Kareem Abdul-Jabbar once held.

