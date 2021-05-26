Expand / Collapse search
NBA Playoffs
Published

LeBron James tries to pull Lakers teammate Kentavious Caldwell-Pope out of his funk in intense moment

Caldwell-Pope didn't score but contributed with 4 rebounds and assist

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
LeBron James’ intense desire to win reared its head Tuesday night as the Los Angeles Lakers were playing the Phoenix Suns in Game 2 of their playoff matchup.

With the Lakers up eight points in the fourth quarter, the TNT broadcast caught James getting into the face of teammate Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. James was telling the guard he wanted him to shoot the ball.

Caldwell-Pope didn’t have a great shooting night. In 31 minutes, he was 0-for-4 and didn’t take a free throw. He didn’t score any points but managed to secure four rebounds, one assist and one steal.

The Lakers still managed to win 109-102. Anthony Davis led the way with 34 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. James added 23 points, four rebounds and nine assists.

Both players responded to the video after the game. Caldwell-Pope didn’t appear to be deterred by James’ intensity as he wrote a few prayer and 100 emojis on his Instagram Stories.

James added to his own Instagram Stories: "Nothing but love and respect bro!!!"

Los Angeles and Phoenix are now tied at one game apiece in their playoff series. The Suns entered the playoffs as the No. 2 seed and the Lakers needed to win a play-in tournament game to earn the No. 7 seed in the playoffs.

Game 3 is set for Thursday night at 10 p.m. ET.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on social media @Gaydos_