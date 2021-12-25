LeBron James posts COVID meme as NBA deals with outbreaks: 'Help me out folks'

LeBron James appeared to be frustrated with the NBA’s COVID-19 situation on Thursday.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar posted an internet meme related to the league’s situation. The meme showed three Spider-Man superheroes pointing at each other. One was labeled COVID, the other flu and the third one labeled cold.

"Help me out folks," James wrote in the caption of the Instagram post.

There were about 100 players in the league’s health and safety protocols as the NBA marched toward its marquee day in the regular season – Christmas.

On Thursday, the NBA mandated each team organize a booster-shot event for players, staff and family members by Dec. 31. The NBA told teams its data showed that boosters substantially reduce a person’s risk of being infected, and one out of every three players still isn’t boosted while 97% of the league is vaccinated.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said earlier this week there were no plans to pause the season though numerous games had been postponed due to several COVID outbreaks plaguing teams.

"No plans right now to pause the season. We’ve of course looked at the options but frankly, we're having trouble coming up with what the logic would be behind pausing right now," Silver said on ESPN’s "NBA Today."

"As we look through these cases, literally ripping through the country right now – putting aside the rest of the world, I think we’re finding ourselves where we knew we were going to get to for the past several months and that is that this virus will not be eradicated, and we’re going to have to learn to live with it."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.