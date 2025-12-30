LeBron James accused of working on his 'golf swing' during national anthem

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

LeBron James took heat over the weekend after he was seen swinging his hips during the national anthem before the Los Angeles Lakers played the Sacramento Kings.

The Lakers star was accused of practicing his golf swing instead of standing still with either his hand over his heart or with his hands behind his back. Sports pundit Craig Carton called out James for the move during an episode of his podcast on Monday.

"If you wanna disregard your coach, disregard your teammates, being an 11-plus-1 type of guy, do it on your own time. Don’t do it during my national anthem," Carton said. "A couple of days ago, Lakers basketball, national anthem, he disrespects the national anthem.

"And while the anthem is being played, your guy, the self-appointed ‘King,’ decides that’s a good time to work on my golf swing and disrespect the men and women of the military who gave their lives for this country. ‘Let me get a couple of air swings in while the anthem is being played because I don’t play good basketball anymore. I gotta work on my golf game.’"

Fox News Digital reached out to James’ reps for comment.

National anthem controversies first bubbled up during the 2016 season when then-San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick took a knee while "The Star-Spangled Banner" played. He said he was protesting racial injustice in the U.S., and took it a step further when he wore socks depicting police officers as pigs and expressed support for Cuban dictator Fidel Castro.

An anthem controversy sparked up again when James and others took a knee during the song in the NBA bubble after Jacob Blake was shot in a police incident weeks after the death of George Floyd. Blake later admitted he had a knife on him when he was shot.

It didn’t appear James was doing an act of protesting before the game against the Kings.

Los Angeles defeated Sacramento, 125-101. James had 24 points and five assists.