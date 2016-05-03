LEADING OFF: King Felix aims for top; Trout shatters slump

A look at what's happening all around the majors Wednesday:

HEAVENLY HITTING

Remember when Mike Trout opened the season with a 5-for-27 slump, hitting an un-MVP like .185? Well the Los Angeles Angels' slugger has been on a tear ever since, hitting .386 over his next 18 games. The Angels wrap up a three-game interleague series on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers.

KING FELIX

RHP Felix Hernandez (2-2, 1.38) starts against the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday looking for career win No. 146, which would make him the winningest pitcher in Mariners history. He's 11-3 with a 2.67 ERA in 22 starts at the Coliseum. LHP Sean Manaea is the opposing pitcher. He's making his second career start.

HOME COOKING

Marlins RHP Jose Fernandez (2-2, 4.08) is scheduled to start Wednesday against Arizona Diamondbacks righty Rubby De La Rosa (3-3, 4.18), who has won his past three starts. Fernandez has an 18-1 record at Marlins Park.

ROLLING MATZ

Mets rookie Steven Matz (3-1, 3.86 ERA) tries to win his fourth straight start in a matinee against Atlanta. After a dreadful performance during his first outing of the season, the left-hander has a 0.93 ERA and 21 strikeouts over 19 1/3 innings in his past three. Matz has seven major league wins, most by any Mets pitcher through his first 10 regular-season games. Two of those victories have come against the Braves. Jhoulys Chacin (1-1, 3.27) starts the series finale for Atlanta.

PERFECT PEAVY

San Francisco's Jake Peavy tries to stay perfect against the Reds in the final game of their series. Peavy is 7-0 career against Cincinnati in 12 starts with a 2.38 ERA. His team has won 11 of his 12 starts against the Reds.

CC SEES ORANGE

CC Sabathia hopes history will be on his side in a start at Baltimore. Not recent history, though. The big left-hander is 18-7 lifetime against the Orioles, and his 115 strikeouts are most ever by a visiting pitcher at Camden Yards. But Sabathia is winless in his last eight starts in Baltimore, allowing exactly four runs in seven of those games - including each of the last five.