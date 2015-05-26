Late rally sees Aberdeen draw Dundee

Aberdeen, Scotland (SportsNetwork.com) - Scottish Premier League leaders Aberdeen needed two goals in the final four minutes to salvage a 3-3 home draw against Dundee on Saturday.

The visitors scored twice in the final 10 minutes of the first half before adding a third goal shortly after the break to take a 3-1 lead.

But Aberdeen rallied in the closing minutes of the contest, and after Jonathan Hayes converted a penalty kick to reduce the deficit to 3-2, Ryan Jack notched the equalizer to snatch a point for his side.

The result sees second-place Celtic move to within two points of Aberdeen after the defending champions downed Hamilton, 2-0, earlier in the day.

It took just six minutes for the hosts to seize the lead as Adam Rooney's cross was finished off at close range by David Goodwillie.

Gary Irvine pulled Dundee level in the 37th minute when he weaved his way into the box and smashed a shot past goalkeeper Scott Brown, while Greg Stewart made it 2-1 to the visitors a few minutes later when he scored after exchanging passes with Luka Tankulic.

Rooney saw his attempt at an equalizer denied by the post, and Gary Harkins made it 3-1 when he collected a loose ball inside the box and beat Brown.

A foul inside the area on Dundee's Kostadin Gadzhalov handed Hayes the chance to score from the penalty spot, and he just managed to squeeze his effort past goalkeeper Scott Bain.

Jack then provided the dramatic equalizer in stoppage time when a cross from Shaleum Logan was flicked on with Jack providing the final touch from close range.

St Mirren climbed off the bottom of the league with a 2-1 win at Ross County in a battle of the bottom two sides as Stephen Mallan scored the winner in the 86th minute despite playing the second half with 10 men.

St Johnstone got goals from David Mackay and Steven Anderson in a 2-0 win over Partick Thistle, while inclement weather caused the game between Dundee United and Inverness as well as Motherwell's match with Kilmarnock to be postponed.