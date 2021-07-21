Larry Fitzgerald still undecided about returning in 2021

The future for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald remains in limbo, as he still has yet to decide whether he’s going to retire from the NFL.

Fitzgerald told ESPN’s Rachel Nichols he’s still thinking about whether to come back or walk away from the game.

Reports say that the Cardinals would love to have Fitzgerald back for the 2021 season, but in the end the decision to come back or not is his.

"They like the energy he brings to the franchise. They like his presence in the locker room," NFL’s Jim Trotter explained.

"And here’s the key part. They like his ability to make catches in crucial situations."

Trotter says that there’s an opening on the roster for Fitz, who will turn 38 in August and might just be waiting for the Cardinals to make him an offer.

Fitzgerald was the third overall pick by the Cardinals back in the 2004 NFL Draft, and he has played his entire career there in the desert.

He has started 261 of 263 games in his NFL career, and has pulled in 17,492 yards pass receiving and 121 touchdowns. He has also participated in 11 Pro Bowls.

He was the driving force for the Cardinals when they made the Super Bowl in 2008, and Fitzgerald nearly won the game against the Steelers after he caught a long touchdown pass from quarterback Kurt Warner in the final two minutes.

With camp opening up next week, it’ll be on Fitzgerald to make up his mind about what’s next in his NFL career.