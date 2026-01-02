Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

College Football

Lane Kiffin cashes in as former Ole Miss team advances in College Football Playoff without him

LSU agreed to pay the new coach's full bonus structure from his previous employer, earning him $500K so far

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 31 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 31

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Lane Kiffin may be gone from the Ole Miss sidelines, but the new LSU coach still has a vested interest in how his former team fares in the College Football Playoff.

The Ole Miss Rebels proved they would be just fine without Kiffin after Trinidad Chambliss passed for 362 yards and two touchdowns in the team’s 39-34 victory over third-ranked Georgia in the Sugar Bowl on Thursday night. 

Lane Kiffin introduced as LSU's head coach

LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium on Dec. 1, 2025. (Matthew Hinton/Imagn Images)

"A lot of people did doubt us before the season, and they still doubted us when our coach left," Chambliss said after the game. "We just want to play ball and have fun, and I think that’s showing right now."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Kiffin, who was rumored to possibly attend the College Football Playoff quarterfinal in New Orleans, celebrated the team’s win in a post on social media.

 "What a great finish!!! So much fun!! Only two more to go," he wrote in a post on X, tagging the Ole Miss football team. 

While Kiffin’s well wishes could be interpreted as being said in good faith, there is a financial benefit for Kiffin if the Rebels keep on winning. 

Lane Kiffin waves to the crowd

LSU head football coach Lane Kiffin waves to the crowd in the first half of an NCAA basketball game against Kentucky. The game took place in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Jan. 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Peter Forest)

OLE MISS-GEORGIA SUGAR BOWL THRILLER ENDS WITH DELAYED CELEBRATIONS AS OFFICIALS DEMAND LAST SECOND BE PLAYED

According to Front Office Sports, part of LSU’s deal to lure Kiffin away from Ole Miss was to pay his full bonus structure from his previous employer. Kiffin made $150,000 for the Rebels making the playoffs, which was raised to $250,000 when Ole Miss defeated Tulane in the first round.

 Thursday night’s win over Georgia upped that bonus to $500,000 and a win over Miami in the semifinals will raise that figure to $750,000.

Trinidad Chambliss

Trinidad Chambliss #6 of the Ole Miss Rebels throws a pass while being pressured by Elijah Griffin #90 of the Georgia Bulldogs during the first quarter during the 2025 College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome on Jan. 1, 2026, in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

And what will Ole Miss winning the title earn Kiffin? A grand total of $1 million.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue