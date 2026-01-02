Lane Kiffin cashes in as former Ole Miss team advances in College Football Playoff without him

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Lane Kiffin may be gone from the Ole Miss sidelines, but the new LSU coach still has a vested interest in how his former team fares in the College Football Playoff.

The Ole Miss Rebels proved they would be just fine without Kiffin after Trinidad Chambliss passed for 362 yards and two touchdowns in the team’s 39-34 victory over third-ranked Georgia in the Sugar Bowl on Thursday night.

"A lot of people did doubt us before the season, and they still doubted us when our coach left," Chambliss said after the game. "We just want to play ball and have fun, and I think that’s showing right now."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Kiffin, who was rumored to possibly attend the College Football Playoff quarterfinal in New Orleans, celebrated the team’s win in a post on social media.

"What a great finish!!! So much fun!! Only two more to go," he wrote in a post on X, tagging the Ole Miss football team.

While Kiffin’s well wishes could be interpreted as being said in good faith, there is a financial benefit for Kiffin if the Rebels keep on winning.

OLE MISS-GEORGIA SUGAR BOWL THRILLER ENDS WITH DELAYED CELEBRATIONS AS OFFICIALS DEMAND LAST SECOND BE PLAYED

According to Front Office Sports, part of LSU’s deal to lure Kiffin away from Ole Miss was to pay his full bonus structure from his previous employer. Kiffin made $150,000 for the Rebels making the playoffs, which was raised to $250,000 when Ole Miss defeated Tulane in the first round.

Thursday night’s win over Georgia upped that bonus to $500,000 and a win over Miami in the semifinals will raise that figure to $750,000.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

And what will Ole Miss winning the title earn Kiffin? A grand total of $1 million.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.