Los Angeles Lakers
Lakers without LeBron again as they face playoff elimination

If the Lakers lose to the Suns on Tuesday and the Spurs beat the Nuggets, the Lakers will be officially eliminated from the postseason

Associated Press
The Los Angeles Lakers again will be without star LeBron James as they try to stave off playoff elimination.

James has been ruled out for Tuesday night's game against the Phoenix Suns because of a sprained left ankle. 

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, left, and forward Anthony Davis stand together before an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans in Los Angeles, Friday, April 1, 2022.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, left, and forward Anthony Davis stand together before an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans in Los Angeles, Friday, April 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

He also sat out on Sunday night after scoring 38 points on Friday.

Another one of the Lakers' stars — forward Anthony Davis — is listed as questionable with a sprained right foot.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) is defended by Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. 

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) is defended by Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.  (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

LA has lost six straight games and has a 31-47 record. They're two games behind the San Antonio Spurs for the final spot in the Western Conference play-in tournament.

If the Lakers lose to the Suns on Tuesday and the Spurs beat the Nuggets, the Lakers will be officially eliminated from the postseason.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James talks to teammates during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in Houston.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James talks to teammates during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

The Suns have already clinched the top spot in the Western Conference with a 62-16 record. Phoenix also eliminated the Lakers from last year's playoffs, beating them in six games in the first round.