Los Angeles Lakers

Lakers to sign Christian Wood to 2-year deal: reports

Wood has put up numbers for several teams but has not been able to find a long-term deal

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Christian Wood is coming home.

The Long Beach, California, native signed a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, according to multiple reports. The second year of the deal reportedly includes a player option.

Christian Wood vs the Hawks

Christian Wood, #35 of the Dallas Mavericks, drives against the Atlanta Hawks during overtime at State Farm Arena on April 2, 2023 in Atlanta. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

"It’s always been my dream to be a laker," Wood wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Despite averaging 16.6 points and 7.3 rebounds in his lone season with the Dallas Mavericks, Wood failed to land a lucrative, long-term contract on the free-agent market. With the opening of training camp around the corner, Wood joins LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves.

Christian Wood vs the Kings

Christian Wood, #35 of the Dallas Mavericks, slam dunks against the Sacramento Kings in the second half at American Airlines Center on April 5, 2023 in Dallas. (Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

He is averaging more than 13 points per game in each season since 2018-19, when he split time between the Milwaukee Bucks and New Orleans Pelicans. He has been unable to find a long-term home but has a shot to stay in Southern California should he continue to produce the same numbers.

The 28-year-old began high school in Los Alamitos before leaving to attend two prep schools ahead of his career at UNLV. He played for the Philadelphia 76ers as an undrafted free agent.

Christian Wood vs Warriors

Dallas Mavericks forward Christian Wood, #35, works to the basket against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, left, during an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

The Lakers were busy in the offseason in the offseason. The team added Jaxson Hayes, Gabe Vincent and Cam Reddish.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

