Lakers to sign Christian Wood to 2-year deal: reports

Christian Wood is coming home.

The Long Beach, California, native signed a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, according to multiple reports. The second year of the deal reportedly includes a player option.

"It’s always been my dream to be a laker," Wood wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Despite averaging 16.6 points and 7.3 rebounds in his lone season with the Dallas Mavericks, Wood failed to land a lucrative, long-term contract on the free-agent market. With the opening of training camp around the corner, Wood joins LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves.

He is averaging more than 13 points per game in each season since 2018-19, when he split time between the Milwaukee Bucks and New Orleans Pelicans. He has been unable to find a long-term home but has a shot to stay in Southern California should he continue to produce the same numbers.

The 28-year-old began high school in Los Alamitos before leaving to attend two prep schools ahead of his career at UNLV. He played for the Philadelphia 76ers as an undrafted free agent.

The Lakers were busy in the offseason in the offseason. The team added Jaxson Hayes, Gabe Vincent and Cam Reddish.

