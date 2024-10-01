Lakers' LeBron James says he experienced 'pure joy' in practices with son Bronny as training camp tips off

LeBron James' list of accomplishments over more than two decades in the NBA runs long, but perhaps his greatest achievement is on the horizon.

The four-time NBA champion wore the same color uniform as son Bronny Monday during Los Angeles Lakers media day in El Segundo, California. The Lakers drafted Bronny in June, putting the 19-year-old in position to become part of the first-ever father-son duo to play together in the NBA.

The elder James is preparing to take the court for what will be his 22nd NBA season. While James' longevity is commendable, the season will likely be one of the most memorable of his storied career. James has spent some of the past few weeks soaking in the unique opportunity of scrimmaging with his son.

Next, the Lakers begin training camp as the regular season draws closer. James being able to "come to work every day," knowing his son is in the building has brought him "pure joy."

"There’s a lot of excitement," LeBron told reporters. "It’s pure joy, to be honest, to be able to come to work every day, put in the hard work with your son every day and be able to see him continue to grow. We push each other. He pushes me, I push him. We push our teammates. Just a very joyous moment, not only for myself, but for our family."

Bronny’s gold No. 9 Lakers jersey says "JAMES JR." on the back, in a nod to his full name, LeBron James Jr.

Bronny is widely expected to spend the majority of his rookie season developing in the NBA G-League after he declared for the NBA Draft following a health-shortened season with the USC basketball team.

Their partnership is a dream for the 39-year-old LeBron, but it’s been largely surreal for Bronny, who turns 20 later this week.

After growing up and excelling at basketball in his famous father’s shadow, Bronny is balancing the excitement of reaching the NBA with the task of adjustment to the unprecedented challenge of being in the same uniform as his devoted father.

"I think I’m most looking forward to practice, just going head to head with each other," Bronny said. "That’s such a crazy feeling, to be in practice with your dad and competing at a high level. But on the other side of that, having to go against LeBron James is kind of a lot in practice every day. But, yeah, I’m looking forward to it as well."

The Lakers host the Minnesota Timberwolves Oct. 22 to open the 2024-25 regular season.

