Lakers' LeBron James in NBA's health and safety protocols, could miss 10 days

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James missed Tuesday’s game against the Sacramento Kings after entering the league’s health and safety protocols, the team announced.

James, who could miss at least 10 days, would return sooner if he produces two negative COVID-19 tests over a 24-hour span. Before the start of the 2021-22 NBA season, James made it clear that he received the COVID-19 vaccine.

"I know that I was very (skeptical) about it all, but after doing my research and things of that nature, I felt like it was best suited for not only me, but my family and my friends, and that's why I decided to do it," James told reporters back in September.

James either tested positive for COVID-19 or had an inconclusive result.

James, who is playing in his 19th season, is averaging 25.8 points, 6.8 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game this year. Including Tuesday’s game against the Kings, James will have played 11 of 23 games this season.

If James is out the full 10 days, he will miss the team’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday and next week’s games against the Boston Celtics and Memphis Grizzlies.