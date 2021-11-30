Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Lakers
Published

Lakers' LeBron James in NBA's health and safety protocols, could miss 10 days

James either tested positive for COVID-19 or had an inconclusive result

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James missed Tuesday’s game against the Sacramento Kings after entering the league’s health and safety protocols, the team announced.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is ejected after fouling Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Detroit.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is ejected after fouling Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

James, who could miss at least 10 days, would return sooner if he produces two negative COVID-19 tests over a 24-hour span. Before the start of the 2021-22 NBA season, James made it clear that he received the COVID-19 vaccine.

"I know that I was very (skeptical) about it all, but after doing my research and things of that nature, I felt like it was best suited for not only me, but my family and my friends, and that's why I decided to do it," James told reporters back in September.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, right, tries to move past Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, right, tries to move past Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

James either tested positive for COVID-19 or had an inconclusive result.

James, who is playing in his 19th season, is averaging 25.8 points, 6.8 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game this year. Including Tuesday’s game against the Kings, James will have played 11 of 23 games this season.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, left, shoots as Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Los Angeles. 

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, left, shoots as Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Los Angeles.  (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

If James is out the full 10 days, he will miss the team’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday and next week’s games against the Boston Celtics and Memphis Grizzlies.

