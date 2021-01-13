Lakers' LeBron James nails no-look 3-pointer to win $100 in-game bet

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is a man of many talents.

During the team’s game against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday night, James added another spectacular play to his already Hall of Fame resume filled with breath-taking performances.

The Lakers built a 21-point lead in the opening quarter, which allowed James and the team to have some fun in the final three quarters of the game. In the second period, teammate Dennis Schroder yelled out to James to drain a wide-open 3-pointer for $100.

"Bet a Benjamin on it!" Schroder shouted from the bench.

James threw up the shot, turned around and looked at Schroder, and called his bet before the basketball even went through the hoop. James obviously drilled the shot, which led to the Lakers’ bench cheering in celebration.

"A bet isn't official until you look a man in the eye, so I had to look him into the eye," James said.

Schroder called the shot "legendary."

James finished with 26 points, eight rebounds, and five assists for the Lakers in a 117-110 victory over the Rockets on Tuesday. Schroder added 14 points, three assists, and three rebounds for Los Angeles.

The Lakers improved to 9-3 on the season, and they are currently the No. 1 seed in the West.