Lakers great James Worthy rips team for blowing 26-point lead in loss to Thunder: 'Put them on the Greyhound'

Los Angeles Lakers legend James Worthy ripped the team following its loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, calling it one of the "worst" defeats he’s seen.

The Lakers let a 26-point lead to the Thunder slip away and it culminated with Russell Westbrook’s ejection after a late dunk from Thunder forward Darius Bazley. The Thunder won the game, 123-115, and it led to a harsh assessment from Worthy.

"You have to finish the job, regardless of who you’re playing. You cannot disrespect the worst team in the league. In fact, you make sure you put them away and let them know that they don’t have a chance," Worthy said on Sportsnet LA after the game.

"And I think the Lakers came out with the mentality, but I don’t know what happened. They kind of just disrespected these young guys. … I don’t know, I’ve seen a lot of Lakers losses and this might be like the worst loss I’ve seen.

Worthy added he thought this game was "ugly."

"I’d put them on the Greyhound and let them drive back to LA and think about it, cause you just cannot perform like that," he said.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 27 points in the their first win of the season.

"I knew it would happen," he said of the team eventually picking up a win. "I knew we’d get better every game, or try to. The group of guys are hard-nosed guys, competitive guys. At the end of the day, we just want to win."

The Lakers didn’t have LeBron James, who was nursing an ankle injury.

Anthony Davis led the Lakers with 30 points and eight rebounds. Westbrook had 20 points, 14 rebounds, 13 assists and 10 turnovers. Los Angeles is 2-3 to start the season.