Nets’ owner condemns Kyrie Irving's promotion of film based on book filled with ‘anti-semitic disinformation’

Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai has condemned Kyrie Irving’s apparent promotion of an antisemitic film on Twitter.

On Thursday, the Brooklyn guard shared an Amazon link to a movie called "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America."

"I’m disappointed that Kyrie appears to support a film based on a book full of anti-semitic disinformation," Tsai said on Twitter. "I want to sit down and make sure he understands this is hurtful to all of us, and as a man of faith, it is wrong to promote hate based on race, ethnicity or religion.

"This is bigger than basketball."

The movie is reportedly based on a 2015 book filled with antisemitic material espoused by radical Black Hebrew Israelites.

The movie's description on Amazon says that the film "uncovers the true identity of the Children of Israel by proving the true ethnicity of Abraham, Ishmael, Isaac, Jacob, the Sons of Ham, Shem & Japheth. Find out what Islam, Judaism and Christianity has covered up for centuries in regards to the true biblical identity of the so-called ‘Negro’ in this movie packed with tons of research."

The Nets’ organization put out a statement condemning "hate speech" prior to Tsai’s statement.

"The Brooklyn Nets strongly condemn and have no tolerance for the promotion of any form of hate speech," Brooklyn said in a statement to The New York Post. "We believe that in these situations, our first action must be open, honest dialogue. We thank those, including the ADL [Anti-Defamation League], who have been supportive during this time."

Irving’s apparent promotion of the movie comes days after Boston Celtics shooting guard Jaylen Brown and Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald announced that they are leaving Donda Sports, founded by the artist formerly known as Kanye West.

Their decisions came after Adidas announced that the company would be ending its relationship with West after the artist made antisemitic statements.

"Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech," the company said in a statement. "Ye's recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company's values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness."

