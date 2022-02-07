Kyler Murray: Cardinals not bad, but not where they want to be

The NFC West is the toughest division in football.

This season the Arizona Cardinal showed how a 7-0 start to the season is a one-ply cushion in the West; playing against the San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks and Super Bowl-bound Rams.

Despite a vast improvement from 2020 to 2021, players on the Cardinals understand that they’re still facing a long road to developing into a true alpha in the division.

Among them is quarterback Kyler Murray, who was up-front over the omissions in Arizona with Cardinals reporter Darren Urban.

The QB spoke with candor on where the team currently stands between their hopes for a Super Bowl and the actual chance his team holds to reach a championship game.

"I wouldn’t get into too much detail but just get better," Murray said. "I think there are a lot of things we all need to address individually. Team-wise we understand kind of what happened, how we get there. We’ve got to do it together. Obviously, everyone has to work hard individually."

The Arizona Cardinals quickly became a darkhorse pick to reach the Super Bowl until the latter half of the 2021 season. Starting 10-2, then losing a stretch of games to stumble into the playoffs.

Murray wasn’t entirely dour on the year’s deflating result: a Wild Card round exit after going 11-5.

"When we come together we’ve got to be ready to go because it doesn’t get any easier. We made strides throughout the three years I’ve been here but we haven’t reached that ultimate goal."

With the Rams set up for an all-in campaign for at least another season, a fourth consecutive season without a mark in the postseason for the Cardinals may get the organization buzzing on Kliff Kingsbury’s fit as a head coach.

As for the former No. 1 overall pick in Murray, he’ll keep putting up the stats regardless of the team’s porous offensive line or injured receivers' room.