LeBron James
Published

Kyle Rittenhouse, once a LeBron James fan, dumps Lakers star after tweet mocking testimony: 'F--- you LeBron'

James mocked Rittenhouse’s testimony when he broke down in tears retelling the events of the August 2020 shooting

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Kyle Rittenhouse spoke candidly about LeBron James this week after the Los Angeles Lakers star criticized him on social media last month for breaking down on the stand while testifying during his murder trial. 

Rittenhouse revealed during an appearance on BlazeTV's "You Are Here" show that he was actually a fan of James in the past, but when he saw a tweet from the four-time NBA star mocking his testimony, that changed. 

"I was a Lakers fan too before he said that," he said. "I was really pissed off when he said that because I like LeBron and then I’m like, you know what, f— you LeBron." 

Kyle Rittenhouse puts his hand over his face after he is found not guilt on all counts at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021.  The jury came back with its verdict after close to 3 1/2 days of deliberation.  (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool)

Kyle Rittenhouse puts his hand over his face after he is found not guilt on all counts at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021.  The jury came back with its verdict after close to 3 1/2 days of deliberation.  (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool)

Rittenhouse, 18, was found not guilty on five counts including first-degree reckless homicide, two counts of first-degree intentional homicide, and two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment for an August 2020 shooting. Two people were fatally shot and a third injured during the second night of civil unrest in Kenosha.

The trial drew large media attention, including from James who mocked Rittenhouse’s testimony when he broke down in tears retelling the events of that night. 

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 28: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots a free throw during the game against the Detroit Pistons on November 28, 2021 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California.

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 28: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots a free throw during the game against the Detroit Pistons on November 28, 2021 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California.

"What tears????? I didn’t see one," James Nov. 10 tweet read. "Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court." 

Facing a mandatory life sentence if found guilty and convicted of first-degree intentional homicide, Rittenhouse received a not guilty verdict after 26 hours of jury deliberation. 

Fox News’ Audrey Conklin contributed to this report. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com