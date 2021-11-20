Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Los Angeles Dodgers
Published

Trevor Bauer fires off Kyle Rittenhouse tweet after acquittal

The Dodgers pitcher has been on leave over allegations of sexual assault

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Trevor Bauer, the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher accused of sexual assault, used the Kyle Rittenhouse acquittal to take a shot at "the media."

"I guess it's important to know all the facts before jumping to conclusions, huh? Apparently not everything written in the media is true," Bauer tweeted. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Kyle Rittenhouse listens as Judge Bruce Schroeder talks about how the jury will view video during deliberations in Kyle Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin, U.S., November 17, 2021.

Kyle Rittenhouse listens as Judge Bruce Schroeder talks about how the jury will view video during deliberations in Kyle Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin, U.S., November 17, 2021. (Sean Krajacic/Pool)

Bauer was initially placed on seven days’ paid leave July 2 after a California woman accused him of going too far during two sexual encounters. The leave was extended for the rest of the season on Sept. 10.

Bauer’s representatives said in September that the pitcher agreed to extend the administrative leave through the playoffs "in a measure of good faith and in an effort to minimize any distraction to the Dodgers organization and his teammates."

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - MAY 23: Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer (27) looks on during a MLB game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants on May 23, 2021 at Oracle Park in San Francisco, CA. 

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - MAY 23: Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer (27) looks on during a MLB game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants on May 23, 2021 at Oracle Park in San Francisco, CA.  (Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

DODGERS PITCHER TREVOR BAUER'S LEAVE EXTENDED THROUGH THE 2021 SEASON

"He continues to cooperate with the MLB investigation and refute the baseless allegations against him. Again, by definition administrative leave is neither a disciplinary action nor does it in any way reflect a finding in the league’s investigation," his reps added.

The Pasadena Police Department has delivered the results of its investigation into the woman’s allegations to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office. The case remains under review.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Dianna Gould-Saltman denied the woman’s request for a restraining order against Bauer earlier this year. 

According to The Washington Post, Bauer’s lawyers will seek fees from the woman and her legal team who petitioned the courts for a restraining order and may subpoena a copy of her cell phone data to see whether there is "evidence of her improper purpose and bad faith."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 12: Trevor Bauer #27 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on after giving up a hit to Joey Gallo #13 of the Texas Rangers during the fifth inning at Dodger Stadium on June 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. 

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 12: Trevor Bauer #27 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on after giving up a hit to Joey Gallo #13 of the Texas Rangers during the fifth inning at Dodger Stadium on June 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.  (Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Bauer has maintained that any encounters with the woman were "wholly consensual."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bauer signed with the Dodgers in the offseason following a Cy Young Award season with the Cincinnati Reds in 2020. He decided to opt into his deal for the 2022 season with the Dodgers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com