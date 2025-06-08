Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Lakers

Kobe Bryant mural vandalized for 2nd time days before riots grip Los Angeles

Mural shows Bryant and daughter Gianna

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
A mural dedicated to the late Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, in downtown Los Angeles was vandalized just a few days before the city exploded into riots over the Trump administration’s illegal immigration raids.

The "Mambas Forever" artwork showed the late Bryant family members embracing each other. White spray paint was used to deface the piece, according to FOX 11 Los Angeles.

Kobe Bryant mural defaced

James Ewing, co-owner of Jimmy Jam T-Shirts, looks at a vandalized mural of Kobe and Gianna Bryant on the side of Jimmy Jam T-Shirts in Los Angeles on June 4, 2025. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The mural is located in the Fashion District of downtown Los Angeles, about 20 miles from Paramount, where the riots have taken place for several days.

The artwork had just been restored on May 30 after it was initially defaced in April. Lakers star Luka Doncic helped pay for the mural’s restoration at the time.

It took weeks for the mural to be restored. Artist Louise Palsino celebrated the restoration just a few days ago in a post on Instagram.

"Fully restored Kobe and Gigi mural all thanks to @lukadoncic and everyone who donated to the go fund me," he wrote. "It’s great how a bad situation can bring so many people together to bring something back greater. There was so many people that had showed up to help out and it was highly appreciated. I really felt the LOS ANGELES love on this one."

No suspects have been named. It’s unclear if the mural will be restored for a second time.

White spray on the Kobe mural

White spray paint defaces the mural in Los Angeles. The same mural was just restored in late May after it was vandalized in April. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Bryant, an NBA superstar who spent his 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, and his daughter were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas in January 2020.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.