Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York Knicks
Published

Knicks' Julius Randle remorseful over foul message: 'Sometimes you say things you regret to people you love'

Randle was last season's most improved player

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 8 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

New York Knicks star Julius Randle apologized to fans Friday following his explanation that a thumbs-down to the faithful at Madison Square Garden on Thursday night meant "f--- you."

Randle made the gesture during the team’s 25-point comeback win against the Boston Celtics. He appeared to be over the booing from fans, and when they started cheering for him, he wasn’t having it, delivering a thumbs-down gesture. He explained what it meant later in the postgame press conference.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Julius Randle of the New York Knicks looks on during the game against the Boston Celtics Jan. 6, 2022, at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Julius Randle of the New York Knicks looks on during the game against the Boston Celtics Jan. 6, 2022, at Madison Square Garden in New York City. (Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

On Friday night, Randle appeared to be feeling some remorse over the way he expressed his frustration.

"Just want to send a quick message to our fans and be clear – I love NYC and being a part of this team and this franchise. And like most Knicks fans, I am really passionate about us being successful," a statement on Randle’s Instagram page said.

"My family and I love how the fans and New Yorkers have embraced and accepted us and have made us feel great about our decision to commit long-term with the team this past summer. This support means the world to us.

Julius Randle of the New York Knicks celebrates a basket against the Boston Celtics during a game at Madison Square Garden Jan. 6, 2022, in New York City.

Julius Randle of the New York Knicks celebrates a basket against the Boston Celtics during a game at Madison Square Garden Jan. 6, 2022, in New York City. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

JULIUS RANDLE DELIVERS FOUL MESSAGE TO KNICKS FANS AMID COMEBACK AGAINST CELTICS

"I understand that my actions also represent the league, this organization, and the city, and that I should have handled things last night differently and expressed myself with more professionalism and more appropriate language in the heat of the moment. My comment was an example of how sometimes you say things you regret to people you love, even if it came from a place of passion and deep love.

"Nobody wants to win more than me and I will continue to show loyalty and dedication to my teammates, the entire Knicks organization, and the fans who have shown me and my family so much love. I am going to keep focusing on the future."

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) looks to pass the ball around Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown during the first half of a game Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in New York.

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) looks to pass the ball around Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown during the first half of a game Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Randle is averaging 19.6 points and 10.1 rebounds per game this season as the team sits in 10th place in the Eastern Conference standings with a 19-20 record.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com