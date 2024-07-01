Expand / Collapse search
Dallas Mavericks

Klay Thompson set to join Mavericks on 3-year deal, ending historic run with Warriors: report

Thompson cemented his place in Warriors lore by helping them to four NBA titles during his 13 years in the Bay

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
Five-time All-Star Klay Thompson is moving on from the Golden State Warriors, the franchise he helped win four NBA championships during his 13 years in the league. 

Thompson, 34, plans to join the Dallas Mavericks, winners of the Western Conference this past season, on a three-year, $50 million deal that includes a player option, according to ESPN. 

The deal is part of a multi-team sign-and-trade, which will also see the Mavericks dealing Josh Green to the Charlotte Hornets, ESPN added. 

Klay Thompson attempts to make a layup

Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors shoots against the Brooklyn Nets on Feb. 5, 2024, at Barclays Center in New York. (Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

Thompson’s time with the Warriors was all but at an official end, as he was looking at offers elsewhere. ESPN reported four-year offers from other teams with more money, but he decided to take less to join the Mavericks in hopes they could return to the NBA Finals to add to his collection of rings. 

It will be weird for all NBA fans to see Thompson donning a jersey not filled with blue, yellow and white, as he cemented himself as a legend in the Bay Area during his time with Golden State. 

Alongside Stephen Curry, Thompson was a part of the "Splash Bros," as both guards created one of the greatest shooting tandems in NBA history, and the hardware speaks for itself. 

Now, Curry is the longest-tenured player on his current team in the league with Thompson moving on. 

Klay Thompson with his teammates

Golden State Warriors, from left, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry celebrate with the Bill Russell Finals MVP Trophy after winning Game Six of the NBA Finals against the Celtics on June 16, 2022, at TD Garden in Boston. (Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)

While he’s helped rewrite the record books for the Warriors and NBA alike, Thompson’s production hasn’t been the same, especially this past season. Thompson averaged 17.9 points per game, while shooting 38.7% from three-point territory – the second-lowest mark of his career. 

Thompson, who had to miss two full seasons with a torn ACL and torn Achilles tendon in 2019 and 2020, respectively, came off the bench in 14 of his 77 games, which was the first time he’s done so since his rookie campaign in 2011. 

Still, Thompson has proven to be a productive player, hitting 219 three-pointers this past season to rank second in the NBA. Alongside Kyrie Irving and Luka Dončić, Thompson can still be the sharpshooting guard that helped the Warriors for over a decade. 

Klay Thompson looks on court

Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors against the Rockets at Toyota Center on March 20, 2023, in Houston. (Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

It is not yet known what the Warriors will be receiving in the multi-team trade. 

