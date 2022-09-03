Kirk Herbstreit gives us our first ‘hot mic’ moment of the year on ESPN College GameDay

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kirk Herbstreit should know better!

The longtime ESPN college football analyst gave us our first "hot mic moment" of the season Saturday morning when he was caught uttering a certain four-letter word not meant for viewers like me and you!

Come on, Herbie! You’re better than that.

The fellas are FIRED UP this morning, by the way.

Kirk Herbstreit, in particular, has been shot out of a cannon since the word ‘Go,’ and for good reason.

College football is back, ladies and gentleman! We have a loaded slate of games from sun-up to sundown, and America is BUZZING.

Herbie, by the way, should be jacked up. He had one heck of an offseason in which he made a boatload of money to join Al Michaels in the Amazon broadcast booth for Thursday Night Football.

Between that and his love for college football, I think ESPN should consider themselves lucky "s***" was the only thing Kirk Herbstreit said. We’re all ready for some football, baby!

