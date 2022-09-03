Expand / Collapse search
College Football
Published

Kirk Herbstreit gives us our first ‘hot mic’ moment of the year on ESPN College GameDay

Week 1 of the college football season features three top-25 matchups

By Zach Dean | OutKick
Kirk Herbstreit should know better!

The longtime ESPN college football analyst gave us our first "hot mic moment" of the season Saturday morning when he was caught uttering a certain four-letter word not meant for viewers like me and you!

ESPN College Gameday host Kirk Herbstreit listens to the conversation prior to a college football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Wisconsin Badgers on September 25th, 2021 at Solider Field in Chicago, IL.

ESPN College Gameday host Kirk Herbstreit listens to the conversation prior to a college football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Wisconsin Badgers on September 25th, 2021 at Solider Field in Chicago, IL. ( Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

WARNING: FOUL LANGUAGE

Come on, Herbie! You’re better than that.

OLD DOMINION TAKES DOWN VIRGINIA TECH: ‘I COULDN’T BE MORE PROUD OF THIS TEAM’

The fellas are FIRED UP this morning, by the way.

ESPN College Gameday staff Desmond Howard, Rece Davis, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit along with celebrity guest picker former Indy Car and NASCAR driver Danica Patrick pick winners priori to a college football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Wisconsin Badgers on September 25th, 2021 at Solider Field in Chicago, IL. 

ESPN College Gameday staff Desmond Howard, Rece Davis, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit along with celebrity guest picker former Indy Car and NASCAR driver Danica Patrick pick winners priori to a college football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Wisconsin Badgers on September 25th, 2021 at Solider Field in Chicago, IL.  (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Kirk Herbstreit, in particular, has been shot out of a cannon since the word ‘Go,’ and for good reason.

College football is back, ladies and gentleman! We have a loaded slate of games from sun-up to sundown, and America is BUZZING.

ESPN College Gameday host Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit talk prior to a college football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Wisconsin Badgers on September 25th, 2021 at Solider Field in Chicago, IL. 

ESPN College Gameday host Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit talk prior to a college football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Wisconsin Badgers on September 25th, 2021 at Solider Field in Chicago, IL.  (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Herbie, by the way, should be jacked up. He had one heck of an offseason in which he made a boatload of money to join Al Michaels in the Amazon broadcast booth for Thursday Night Football.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL WEEK 1 PREVIEW: NOTRE DAME, OHIO STATE HIGHLIGHT OPENING SLATE

Between that and his love for college football, I think ESPN should consider themselves lucky "s***" was the only thing Kirk Herbstreit said. We’re all ready for some football, baby!

Take us home, Lee!