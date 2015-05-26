Kipnis, Indians battle past Rangers

Arlington, TX (SportsNetwork.com) - Jason Kipnis blasted a two-run homer in the top of the ninth to help the Cleveland Indians in a 10-8 win over the Texas Rangers on Saturday night.

Robinson Chirinos gave the Rangers a one-run lead in the home eighth, but Texas closer Neftali Feliz (1-2) blew his third save of the season in the ninth after Jose Ramirez legged out a fielder's choice that scored Lonnie Chisenhall, who doubled to lead off the frame.

Ramirez advanced to second on Thomas Field's error and trotted home when Kipnis, who finished 3-for-6, sent a no-doubter into right to give the Indians the lead for good.

Scott Atchison (1-1) managed to get the win even though he served up Chirinos' shot in the eighth, and Cody Allen nailed down his sixth save with a scoreless ninth.

Shin-Soo Choo was a double shy of the cycle and Field also homered for Texas, which has dropped three straight.

"I'm not going to use the word frustration. We gotta do a better job, that's the bottom line," Rangers manager Jeff Banister said.

Cleveland scored a three runs to open the scoring in the first with help from replay review. Kipnis reached on an infield single to lead off, then Michael Brantley doubled down the left-field line two batters later.

The play was originally ruled a foul ball just out of reach of the sliding Delino DeShields Jr., but after a lengthy review, umpires ruled it a ground- rule double. David Murphy followed with a sacrifice fly prior to RBI singles from Brandon Moss and Michael Bourn for a 3-0 lead.

Choo tripled off the base of the right-field wall to start the home first and DeShields drove him in with a high chopper off the plate that Cleveland starter Danny Salazar mishandled for an error. After Prince Fielder singled to put runners on the corners, Adrian Beltre sent a sacrifice fly to center that cut the deficit to 3-2.

The Indians scored a run in the second and another in the third around a solo homer from Field. Choo then cracked a solo shot in the home third that pulled the Rangers within 5-4.

Cleveland kept up the continuous scoring with another run in the fourth on Brantley's sac fly.

Texas took the lead for the first time with a three-run fifth. Mitch Moreland doubled home Beltre with a double and Elvis Andrus added an RBI single to tie the game. Andrus stole second and the ball carromed into short left. He took advantage by racing around third for a 7-6 lead.

Fielder grounded into an inning-ending double play with the bases loaded in the sixth, then the Indians tied the game on Bourn's RBI single in the seventh.

Game Notes

Salazar went 4 2/3 innings and allowed seven runs -- five earned -- on nine hits ... Texas starter Colby Lewis was tagged for six runs -- five earned -- in five innings of work ... Fifteen players had at least one RBI.