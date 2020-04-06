Adam Silver does not expect any NBA decisions to be made until May

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Adam Silver has spoken.

The NBA commissioner said he does not expect any decisions to be made about the 2019-20 NBA season until at least May.

Silver, who spoke Monday on the NBA’s Twitter account about the league’s new #NBATogether initiative, said that the coronavirus pandemic makes it too difficult to predict what will happen next.

“Essentially, what I’ve told my folks over the last week is that we just should just accept that, at least for the month of April, we won’t be in a position to make any decisions,” Silver said in a conversation with Ernie Johnson of Turner Sports. “And I don’t think that necessarily means on May 1 we will be.”

The NBA was the first major league in the United States to shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert became the first player in the league to test positive for the virus. The league’s regular season was supposed to end on April 15, and the playoffs were set to begin on April 18.

Silver said no decision has been made about whether the regular season will resume, or if the league will go right to the playoffs, assuming the season begins again and doesn’t get canceled altogether.