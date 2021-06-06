Kevin Garnett says his grandmother pulled out a shotgun when a college recruiter bribed him with money

NBA legend Kevin Garnett made a recent appearance on "The Dan Patrick Show" and he talked about the college recruitment process while he was still in high school at Farragut Career Academy.

Garnett, who was selected by the Minnesota Timberwolves with the No. 5 overall pick in the 1995 NBA Draft, told a story about his grandmother pulling out a shotgun when a recruiter tried to bribe him.

"I got offered a lot of cash," Garnett said about his experience. "I think I told this story… There was a situation where I was staying with my grandmother at the time because recruiting was getting to the point where it was just obese. And my mother thought it would be a better idea for me to change addresses.

"Life was running so fast at this time, but I had a certain recruiter come see me and he offered me some cash in front of my grandma and she went and got a shotgun and told me to ‘always set the tone with people that you could never be bought. If you can be bought once, you can be bought always.’ And that stuck with me forever… The quicker she put the shotgun together, the quicker we ended the conversation."

Garnett obviously didn’t go to college and instead became the first player to be drafted out of high school in 20 years. He stepped into a starting role with the Timberwolves and made an impact right away. Garnett guided the T'Wolves to eight straight playoff appearances, and in 2004 when he won the NBA MVP, he led Minnesota to the Western Conference Finals.

Garnett, the 2008 Defensive Player of the Year, is one of only four players in league history to have nine NBA All-Defensive first-team selections. The other three players are Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and Gary Payton.

"The Big Ticket" spent 12 seasons with the Timberwolves, before joining the Celtics. In his first season with Boston, Garnett, along with Paul Pierce, Allen, and Rondo led the Celtics to an NBA title. Garnett finished his career as one of the greatest all-around power forwards in NBA history.