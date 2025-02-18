Kevin Durant tears up talking about playing for Team USA in Olympics: 'Game has saved my life'

Talking about playing for Team USA had perennial NBA All-Star Kevin Durant in tears.

The new Netflix docuseries "Court of Gold" had behind-the-scenes access to all things basketball at the 2024 Paris Olympics, including Team USA, who Durant was starring for in his fourth Olympics.

In Netflix’s teaser video of the docuseries, which released on Monday, an emotional Durant had to stop midway through an interview to wipe his tears while talking about his time with Team USA and how much it means to him.

"I come from neighborhoods where people don’t even talk to each other," Durant said with emotion. "There’s so much hate in the world, too. When people get to start laughing and joking for the game of ball, it’s cool to me.

"So, like, it gets me emotional, dog."

Seeing the world unite through the game of basketball is something that still fascinates Durant to this day.

"It’s crazy to see people travel so long to come see their favorite player play in the Olympics," he explained. "They send their money, they bring their whole family. It’s just dope to me."

Durant went on to say that "the game has saved my life. It brought me and my family out of a lot of bulls---. I’m just grateful for it."

Durant is one of many Team USA stars featured in the six-part docuseries, but he’s arguably the best player to ever wear the red, white and blue on his jersey.

Durant didn’t play for Team USA in the 2008 Olympics after his rookie season, but he’s been a part of the gold-medal winning teams over the last four Games. No player in USA Basketball history has four gold medals to their name.

Durant also has the most points ever scored by a Team USA basketball player, men or women, and he did so on his way to helping the U.S. win gold in Paris over France.

The Phoenix Suns star is 36 years old and has spent the past 17 years playing professional basketball after he was selected second overall by the then-Seattle Supersonics in the 2007 NBA Draft.

Durant has gone on to make 15 All-Star teams, win two NBA Finals with the Golden State Warriors, be the NBA’s leading scorer four times and make the All-NBA team 11 times.

There is no doubting Durant has future Hall of Famer written all over his resume, but he clearly loves playing the game for his country as well as in the NBA.

