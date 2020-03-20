Kevin Durant, Donovan Mitchell called on to be face of coronavirus prevention

The doctor has issued his orders, but now it’s up to some of the faces of the NBA to step up and deliver.

United States Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams called on superstars Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell on Thursday to be key names in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Both Durant and Mitchell are two of at least seven NBA players that have tested positive for COVID-19.

“I have a 15- and a 14-year-old, and the more I tell them not to do something, the more they want to do it,” Adams said on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

“What I really think we need to do – and you and I talked about this earlier this week – was get our influencers, Kevin Durant, Donovan Mitchell... We need to get our social media influencers out there and helping folks understand that, look, this is serious. This is absolutely serious," Adams said. "People are dying.”

As of Friday morning, over 10,000 people have died worldwide from the coronavirus. Overall, there are currently over 250,000 cases globally. Mitchell’s Utah Jazz teammate Rudy Gobert, and Marcus Smart of the Boston Celtics are two other NBA players that have contracted the virus.

Adams is turning to Durant and Mitchell as the face of the prevention because of their large following across all social media platforms, and they would immediately impact young kids who may not be taking this matter seriously.

“We are seeing new data emerging from Italy that suggests young people may be at greater risk than we previously thought,” Adams said. “Think about your grandmother. Think about your grandfather. Think about the fact that you’re spreading disease that could ultimately be what kills them.”